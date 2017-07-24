Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Texas Republican singles out GOP female senators for blocking Obamacare repeal

Wire Reports | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, says it’s “absolutely repugnant” that the GOP-led Senate hasn’t acted on repealing the health care law and he singled out “some female senators from the Northeast.”

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Passions are running high on Capitol Hill — but pistols at 10 paces over health care?

GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas is angry with some fellow Republicans in the Senate who are balking at parts of legislation to overturn "Obamacare." After GOP promises to repeal the law, that "is just repugnant to me," he says.

Who's to blame?

"Some of the people that are opposed to this, there are some female senators from the Northeast," Farenthold said.

And it's a good thing they're women, according to the congressman from Corpus Christi.

"If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask them to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style," he said. That was a reference to the 1804 firearms duel in which Vice President Aaron Burr killed former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in Weehawken, N.J.

Who are those female senators from the Northeast?

Farenthold named no names. But Susan Collins of Maine has been consistent in opposing the GOP replacement for Obamacare. She remains concerned about deep cuts in Medicaid and has criticized the bill-writing process, with about a dozen men crafting the measure behind closed doors. Under the latest iteration of the bill, 22 million more people would become uninsured by 2026, many of them Medicaid recipients, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Other female senators who have expressed reservations are Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, some distance from the Northeast.

Farenthold made his comments in a radio interview Friday with Bob Jones of Corpus Christi radio "1440 Keys."

For weeks, Senate Republicans have struggled to agree on a bill to repeal and replace much of the 2010 law. Lacking support, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has postponed votes twice but hopes to bring the latest measure up again on Tuesday.

Farenthold's dueling comments weren't the first time the congressman, who once owned Blow-me.org through a consulting company, has come under scrutiny.

He was sued by a former staffer in 2014 for sexual harrassment after allegedly saying that he had "sexual fantasies" and "wet dreams" about her.

The former staffer and the congressman settled the suit in 2015 with no admission of wrongdoing.

Listen to his full interview below:

