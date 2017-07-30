Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Clutching his nachos, macho Christie chews out a fan

Wire Reports | Sunday, July 30, 2017
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confronted a fan at a baseball game after being heckled.

Updated 11 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie went all macho with a Chicago Cubs fan Sunday at the Milwaukee Brewers' Miller Park, clutching a bowl of fully loaded nachos so close to his chest it threatened to turn his pale-green dress shirt into a cheesy Picasso. A video of the encounter quickly went viral on social media.

The fan, Brad Joseph, who was wearing a Cubs jersey, told Milwaukee's WISN-TV that when Christie was walking up the ballpark stairs, "I yelled his name and told him that he sucked. I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said."

Christie turned around for some face time with Joseph. "First he told me, 'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent comeback and I thought that was kind of funny," Joseph said. "Then he started calling me a tough guy."

"You're a big shot," Christie says before lumbering down the stairs. No nachos were hurt during the confrontation.

Cheese, Christie can't even go to Milwaukee — where his son works for the Brewers — without getting in a fan's face while making sure he doesn't lose a drop of that precious melted cheddar.

You may recall that Christie, rated the nation's most unpopular governor in a Quinnipiac University survey in June, once dissed Snooki on a Jersey Shore boardwalk. Snooki! That video went viral, too.

He also openly rooted for the Dallas Cowboys during a Philadelphia Eagles home game, then called Eagles fans "the worst in America." Apparently, he was unaware that thousands of Eagles fans live in New Jersey and are his constituents.

He was recently booed after catching a foul ball at a Mets game. Booed at a Mets game! And he's a Mets fan!

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night's series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers' baseball operations department.

