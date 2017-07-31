Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Sen. Flake faults GOP, Democrat partisanship for Trump rise

The Associated Press | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:36 p.m.
Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake takes a question from the audience during a town hall in Mesa, Ariz. The debut of Flake's book 'Conscience of a Conservative' goes on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Updated 2 hours ago

PHOENIX — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake took his own party to task as well as Democrats, blaming both in a new book for the political gridlock that led to Donald Trump's presidency and its current chaos.

The debut of the Arizona lawmaker's book "Conscience of a Conservative" comes amid turmoil in the White House marked by Anthony Scaramucci's rocky 11 days as communications director and the replacement of the chief of staff.

The book published by Random House goes on sale Tuesday.

Flake says in the book that people who felt abandoned by the top parties were drawn to Trump, "a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers" to complex issues.

The senator says that since the election conservatives have been in denial as the government at its highest levels has become dysfunctional.

Flake was highly critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, but has sought to reach common ground and backed some of the administration's initiatives, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's backup proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later.

Scaramucci left his post in the Trump administration on Monday, days after he let loose an expletive-filled rant against senior staff members, including then-chief of staff Reince Priebus. A White House statement said he left so that the new chief of staff, former Homeland Secretary John Kelly, could build his own team.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.