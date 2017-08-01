Rep. Mike Kelly won't run against Sen. Bob Casey in 2018 midterm election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler said Tuesday he plans to seek a fifth term in the House in 2018, which means he won't be running against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who is up for re-election next year.

“As a member of the distinguished Ways and Means Committee, I have had the privilege of being at the forefront of the most pressing debates impacting our entire country, including tax reform and health care reform,” Kelly, 69, said in a statement. “From this platform I remain in an influential position to fight for my most important priority: securing a stronger economy and higher take-home pay for my constituents and for all Americans.”

Casey is among 10 Democrats nationwide seeking to win re-election in a state that President Donald Trump won in November. Trump won't Pennsylvania with 48.2 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 47.5 percent.

Casey, 57, of Scranton will be trying to win a third six-year term, but he faces a growing list of challengers eager to try to defeat the incumbent in the mid-term elections.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, 61, the former mayor of Hazelton who rose to prominence in 2010 for pursuing immigrants living in the country illegally, is reportedly telling GOP officials that he will run against Casey.

“Continuing to go through process. Been talking to a lot of people,” Barletta told the Associated Press on Monday.

Other potential candidates are Jeffrey Bartos, a Republican and real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia; Paul Addis, a Republican and former energy-sector executive also from suburban Philadelphia; and Republican state Reps. Rick Saccone of Elizabeth and Rep. Jim Christiana of Beaver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.