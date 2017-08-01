Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Trump administration cancels controversial contract bid for a new student loan servicer

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tours the Van Andel Institute where students in the Cohort Program were studying in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. DeVos took questions from the students that ranged from her favorite color to her stance on transportation and schools of choice.

The Trump administration on Tuesday canceled a contract solicitation that would have handed the management of the federal government's $1.2 trillion portfolio of education loans to a single company amid growing complaints from industry stakeholders and lawmakers.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Office of Federal Student Aid will create a single online platform for use by one or more loan servicers, a move that is largely aligned with the terms of the contract solicitation issued by the Obama administration. DeVos amended that solicitation in May to have one company build the portal and collect all federal student loans on the the department's behalf.

Now, DeVos says the department will devise a new approach to servicing that will require separate acquisitions for database housing, system processing and customer account servicing that will provide the opportunity for many companies to submit proposals for contracts.

“By starting afresh and pursuing a truly modern loan servicing environment, we have a chance to turn what was a good plan into a great one,” DeVos said in a statement Tuesday. She said the new head of FSA, Arthur Wayne Johnson, has “identified potential ways to modernize FSA and to leverage new technology that will not only enhance the customer service experience for borrowers but will also protect taxpayers.”

DeVos faced a flurry of criticism when she announced plans to have one contractor, instead of nine, manage the federal student loan portfolio. The changes, which would have taken effect once the existing contracts expire in 2019, riled some lawmakers, advocacy groups and at least one servicing company.

The Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, commonly known as MOHELA, filed a protest last month with the U.S. Government Accountability Office over the revised solicitation. The terms placed the company at risk of losing its stake in managing the portfolio because the department was set to select a servicer from a pool of finalists for the old contract: Navient, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and a joint venture of Nelnet and Great Lakes.

On Monday, a group of Senate Republicans and Democrats advanced the fight against the revised servicing contract with the introduction of legislation to cancel the competition for a single student loan servicer and require the participation of multiple companies. The bill would instruct the department to allocate loans to servicers based on measures of their performance, such as borrower satisfaction with their service.

“Maintaining choice and competition amongst student loan servicers is the best way to ensure they will continue improving services for student borrowers,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who sponsored the bill with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

When DeVos announced the revision in May, she said it was necessary because the previous contract solicitation “was cumbersome and confusing - with shifting deadlines, changing requirements,” and that it was “destined for a massive and unsustainable budget overrun.”

The Education Department had estimated that switching to one servicer will save more than $130 million in the first five years of the contract. And while there will only be one primary company in control of the portfolio, the department has said it will permit that company to hire subcontractors to lighten the load.

The revised servicing model would have been a return to the way student loans used to be collected. ACS Education Services was once the sole company charged with managing the government's education loan portfolio, a role that critics of the company said led to widespread failures in customer service and loan consolidations.

