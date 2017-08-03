Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

West Virginia governor, a Democrat, to switch to Republican

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his first State of the State speech in Charleston, W.Va. Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

Updated 37 minutes ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is switching parties to join Republicans as President Donald Trump plans a visit to the increasingly conservative state.

Justice's plans were confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday by a Democratic Party official with knowledge of his plans. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the decision before the announcement.

The governor is expected to publicly announce his decision Thursday evening at a campaign rally with the president.

Justice was elected in November with just 49 percent of the vote, 20 percentage points behind Trump's total in the presidential contest in the state. Trump won 77 percent of West Virginia's Republican primary voters in May.

The president promised throughout the campaign to resurrect the lagging coal industry that has declined amid changing energy markets, leaving many West Virginia communities devastated. The industry and many of its workers have blamed the decline mostly on former President Barack Obama and his environmental policies.

Justice's defection leaves Democrats with just 15 governors among 50 states.

In West Virginia, his jump is another blow for Democrats in a state they once ran without opposition. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and state Treasurer John Perdue will be the remaining statewide elected Democrats. Manchin is up for re-election in 2018, one of 10 Democratic senators running in states Trump won, a dynamic that gives Democrats an uphill path to reclaiming a Senate majority.

