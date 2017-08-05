Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Al Gore thought Trump 'might come to his senses' on climate change. Nope.

The Washington Post | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Getty Images
Former Vice President Al Gore is seen on the set of 'Despierta America' to promote the film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power at Univision Studios on August 3, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Updated 2 hours ago

Former vice president Al Gore said he tried for months to persuade President Donald Trump to take climate change seriously - and thought there was a possibility he could come around, until Trump announced he would pull the United States out of the Paris agreement in June.

“I thought, actually, there was a chance he might come to his senses,” Gore told late-night television host and comedian Bill Maher. “But I was wrong.”

Gore made an appearance Friday on HBO's “Real Time with Bill Maher” to promote his second documentary about the threat of climate change, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” His PowerPoint-heavy first film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” became a surprise hit when it came out in 2006 and is one of the highest-grossing documentaries in history.

The two movies have bookended Gore's efforts over the past decade to educating the public about climate change while the Trump administration fights a slew of environmental regulations.

Gore told Maher that, yes, he had visited Trump Tower last December at the invitation of Ivanka Trump to talk to the then-President-elect Donald Trump about climate change - and that the “conversation continued after he went into the White House.” Though his efforts would prove to be fruitless, Gore said he was heartened by at least one development that followed Trump withdrawing from the Paris agreement.

“When he made his speech pulling out of Paris, I really was concerned that some other countries might use that as an excuse to pull out themselves,” Gore told Maher. “But the very next day, the entire rest of the world redoubled their commitment to the Paris agreement, as if to say, ‘We'll show you, Mr. Trump.' “

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.