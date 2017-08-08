Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Report: Trump has sent 'greetings' to Robert Mueller

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill after a closed door meeting in Washington.

WASHINGTON – President Trump has publicly called the widening federal investigation into Russia's election meddling a "witch hunt." But through his lawyer, Trump has sent private messages of "appreciation" to special counsel Robert Mueller.

"He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing,'' Trump's chief counsel John Dowd told USA Today in an interview Tuesday. "He asked me to share that with him and that's what I've done.'' Trump's legal team has been in contact with Mueller's office, and Dowd says he has passed along the president's messages expressing "appreciation and greetings'' to the special counsel.

"The president has sent messages back and forth,'' Dowd said, declining to elaborate further.

Another lawyer familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday evening that it was not true that "substantive" messages were passed back and forth between the Dowd and Mueller other than "pleasantries."

Washington political circles for weeks have been on high alert for the possibility the president could try to get rid of Mueller or otherwise wrest control of the federal Russia probe he frequently denounces as a "hoax."

Yet the Trump legal camp cast the communications as a sign that the president is willing to cooperate with Mueller, whose office declined to comment, and former federal prosecutors say there are no rules that would prevent a president from passing along messages to the special counsel through an attorney.

Even so, Trump's private communications represent a "striking" contradiction with his public condemnations of the Russia investigation, said Jimmy Gurule, a former assistant attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration.

"It's an extreme position to go from hateful statements to this," Gurule said. "What would cause him to change his mind?"

Trump's effort to communicate with Mueller is also notable since Trump has come under fire for prior unconventional contacts related to the investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia.

In a break with longstanding precedent to avoid even the appearance of influencing the nonpolitical law enforcement agency's investigations, Trump spoke privately with former FBI Director James Comey on several occasions before firing him in May because of his handling of the Russia matter.

In those conversations, Comey said, Trump tried to convince him to drop parts of the Russia investigation and asked for a pledge of loyalty — accounts that not only led to the appointment of a special counsel, but also an expansion of the inquiry to include possible obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's presidential campaign, his son Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort have started turning over documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the panel's expanded investigation of Russian election-meddling.

The Trump campaign turned over about 20,000 pages of documents on Aug. 2, committee spokesman George Hartmann said Tuesday. Manafort provided about 400 pages on Aug. 2, including his foreign-advocacy filing, while Trump Jr. gave about 250 pages on Aug. 4, Hartmann said. The committee had asked them last month to start producing the documents by Aug. 2.

A company the Judiciary panel says has been linked to a salacious "dossier" on Trump, Fusion GPS, and its chief executive officer, Glenn Simpson, have yet to turn over any requested documents, Hartmann said.

The committee asked for all records regarding any attempts or interest in obtaining information about Hillary Clinton from Russian government or affiliated sources, including the June 2016 meeting of Trump Jr., Manafort, Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner and a group of Russians including lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The committee asked for documents related to any attempt to coordinate or use information related to Russia's attempts to influence the election. It sought Manafort's registration filings and contacts with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The committee also wants to investigate Fusion GPS's role in the creation of the dossier on Trump. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, told reporters last week he wants to know if Russians paid for the dossier.

The Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, said last week that public hearings may be held in late September with Trump Jr. and Manafort.

