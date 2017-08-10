Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump says he was surprised by FBI's search of Manafort home

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Updated 3 hours ago

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was surprised by an FBI raid on his former campaign chairman's home, calling the move “pretty tough stuff.”

Trump was referring to FBI agents who searched Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia, in the early morning hours of July 26. The agents, working for special counsel Robert Mueller, were carrying a warrant that sought tax documents and foreign banking records.

Also Thursday, Manafort dropped a law firm that was representing him in the investigation led by Mueller, switching to one with expertise in international tax cases.

Trump was asked about the Manafort search during a question-and-answer session with reporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. He said he “thought it was a very strong signal,” adding: “They do that very seldom. I was surprised to see it.”

Trump also tried to minimize his relationship with Manafort, saying Manafort only ran the campaign for “a very short period of time.”

Mueller has been looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates. He has also incorporated other pending investigations into people close to Trump including Manafort, who has been a subject of a longstanding FBI kleptocracy investigation focused on Ukraine.

Manafort worked for years as a political consultant advising the pro-Russian Party of Regions and its leader, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Manafort has denied any wrongdoing, saying that his work in Ukraine was open and appropriate.

On Thursday, Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said in a statement that Manafort is no longer represented by Washington law firm WilmerHale. Going forward, Manafort will be represented by Miller & Chevalier, Maloni said.

The move to a firm with specific expertise in international tax cases signals that Manafort expects Mueller to focus on his foreign financial entanglements.

Manafort had been represented by experienced Washington attorney Reginald Brown of WilmerHale. Brown declined to comment in a text message.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.