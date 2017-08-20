Polls: Majority in 3 key states 'embarrassed' by Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – President Trump is not only losing ground in three key states that helped send him to the White House, but a majority of voters there say he has embarrassed them, new polls say.

Six out of 10 voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin say they feel embarrassed by Trump's conduct as president, according to three new NBC News/Marist polls.

Pollsters asked voters whether Trump's conduct made them proud or embarrassed them. Sixty-four percent in Michigan and Wisconsin said they were embarrassed. Sixty-three percent in Pennsylvania said the same thing.

New NBC/Marist polls of MI/PA/WI:Trump's approval rating among reg votersMI: 36%PA: 35%WI: 34%(Aug 13-17, MOE +/- 3.5%) — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 20, 2017

Trump's approval rating in all three states has fallen below 40 percent.

Just 36 percent of Michigan voters approve of Trump's job performance, while 55 percent disapprove.

In Pennsylvania, 35 percent give Trump high marks, while 54 percent disapprove.

Some 34 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of Trump's performance, compared to 56 who disapprove.

Trump won all three states in last November's election, helping to propel him to an electoral college victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

NBC News/Marist poll:Trump approval rating in Michigan falls to 36%. 55% of voters disapprove.64% embarrassed. https://t.co/LiTI6RDf9N pic.twitter.com/fTgpQ9DiKC — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) August 20, 2017

Asked which party they would prefer to control Congress after the 2018 elections, voters in all three states gave Democrats the edge.

Forty-eight percent of Michigan voters preferred Democrats. In Pennsylvania, Democrats led with 47 percent. In Wisconsin, Democrats were favored with 46 percent.

The polls were conducted Aug. 13-17, after last weekend's white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., and amid the fallout from Trump's response to those events.

Trump on Saturday initially said "many sides" were to blame for the violence. On Monday, Trump directly condemned white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK. By Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his initial statements, saying "both sides" were to blame and equating left wing groups with the white supremacists they came to protest.

An alleged white nationalist plowed his car into a crowd of protesters last Saturday, killing one woman and injured 19 others.