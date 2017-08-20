Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Florida zoo is latest charity to move gala from Trump resort

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
This April 15, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. A Florida-based zoo and conservation society announced Sunday, Aug. 20, that it would not to hold its annual gala at President Trump's Florida resort. The decision by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is the latest by a charity to move fundraisers from the Mar-a-Lago resort since Trump made comments about white nationalists last week.
This April 15, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. A Florida-based zoo and conservation society announced Sunday, Aug. 20, that it would not to hold its annual gala at President Trump's Florida resort. The decision by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is the latest by a charity to move fundraisers from the Mar-a-Lago resort since Trump made comments about white nationalists last week.

Updated 2 hours ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based zoo and conservation society announced Sunday that it would not to hold its annual gala at President Trump's Florida resort.

The decision by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is the latest by a charity to move fundraisers from the Mar-a-Lago resort since Trump made comments about white nationalists last week.

The Cleveland Clinic, the American Cancer Society and the American Friends of Magen David Adom said last week they decided not to hold fundraisers at the Palm Beach, Florida-based resort.

The president has drawn widespread and bipartisan criticism for his comments insisting that “both sides” were to blame for violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The zoo said in a statement it didn't want “distractions” to deter from its mission.

“We have an unyielding commitment to inspire people to act on behalf of wildlife and the natural world,” said Andrew Aiken, the zoo's CEO and president. “After thoughtful consideration by zoo leadership, we have decided it is important that we not allow distractions to deter us from our mission and culture.”

A spokeswoman for the zoo didn't return emails and a phone calls seeking further information.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 19 charities in total have decided not to have their events at Mar-a-Lago in recent months.

The gilded and glittering Mar-a-Lago has been a favorite spot for holding charity events and a moneymaker for the Trump Organization. But the resort has also become the site of protest by groups who oppose the president's policies and statements.

Dubbed the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago is one of the few places in the area that can hold a large crowd. Its 20,000 square-foot ballroom has massive archways and columns decorated in gold leaf.

Palm Beach town records showed that 21 charities held events at Mar-a-Lago between last November and April, during the active social season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.