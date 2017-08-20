Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Mnuchin defends Trump's response to protests

Wire Reports | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending President Trump's response to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., and rejecting calls from a group of his Yale University classmates that he resign from the administration in protest.

In a statement issued by the Treasury Department, Mnuchin said "the president in no way, shape or form believes that neo-Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways."

Mnuchin said that "as someone who is Jewish, I believe I understand the long history of violence and hatred against the Jews" and other minorities.

Mnuchin's statement was in response to a letter signed by more than 300 Yale alums urging Mnuchin to resign. Mnuchin graduated from Yale in 1985.

The letter to Mnuchin, which was posted online said, "We call upon you, as our friend, our classmate, and as a fellow American, to resign in protest of President Trump's support of Nazism and white supremacy. We know you are better than this, and we are counting on you to do the right thing."

In his reply, which Treasury released late Saturday, Mnuchin said that he was proud to be serving as the nation's 77th Treasury secretary and saw it as a great opportunity to pursue initiatives to boost the economy.

Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, who is also Jewish and is head of the administration's National Economic Council, were standing with Trump at a news conference last week in the lobby of Trump Tower when the president said that there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville protests. There has been speculation in financial markets over whether both Mnuchin and Cohn might soon decide to leave the administration.

In his response to the letter from classmates, Mnuchin offerred a strong defense of Trump, saying that "our president deserves the opportunity to propose his agenda and to do so without the attempts by those who opposed him in the primaries, in the general election and beyond to distract the administration and the American people from these most important policy issues — jobs, economic growth and national security."

Meanwhile, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. one of Trump's evangelical advisers, on Sunday defended the president's remarks that "many sides" were to blame for the violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia, saying "he has inside information that I don't have."

"I don't know if there were historical purists there who were trying to preserve some statutes, I don't know. But he had inside information that I didn't have," Falwell said on ABC's "This Week."

Falwell condemned the hate groups as "pure evil," but said Trump's "not focus grouping every word he says."

"He saw videos of who was there. I think he was talking about what he had seen, information he had that I don't have," Falwell said on ABC.

Falwell's support for Trump has sickened some Liberty University graduates. According to NPR, a small group of alumni are planning to return their Liberty diplomas as a protest against Trump.

A New York City megachurch pastor, A.R. Bernard, quit Trump's evagelical advisory board in response to the President's Charlottesville remarks.

