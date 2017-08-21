Poll: Majority disapprove of Trump in Rust Belt states that helped elect him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — A new poll shows a majority in three Rust Belt states that helped propel Donald Trump to the White House disapprove of the job he's doing.

The Marist/NBC News poll released Monday found 55 percent of residents in Michigan disapprove of Trump's job performance while 36 percent said they approve. In Pennsylvania, 52 percent say they disapprove while 33 percent approve. And in Wisconsin, Trump's disapproval rate was at 56 while approval was 33.

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to carry Michigan and Wisconsin since George H.W. Bush in 1988, and the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to win Wisconsin.

Many in Trump's base still support him, though, with 84 percent of those who backed him in Michigan approving of his job performance, 81 percent in Pennsylvania and 77 percent in Wisconsin.

But while Trump outperforms among white people without a college education - some of his most ardent supporters - the plurality of these voters in the three states disapprove of his job performance.

All three states have Democratic senators who are up for re-election next year.

In Wisconsin, 38 percent of those polled have a positive opinion of Sen. Tammy Baldwin and 33 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

In Michigan, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has the same percentage of people who have a favorable view of her.

But musician singer Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is also considering a challenge against Stabenow and the same number of Michiganders have a favorable opinion of the rap-rocker.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania enjoys similar numbers with 37 percent of people having a favorable opinion of him and 26 percent with a negative opinion of him.

The poll also shows that Rep. Lou Barletta, who is planning to challenge Casey, is little-known throughout the state, with 74 percent of those polled saying they never heard of Barletta or are unsure how to rate him.