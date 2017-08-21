Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Poll: Majority disapprove of Trump in Rust Belt states that helped elect him

Cq-roll Call | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.

Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A new poll shows a majority in three Rust Belt states that helped propel Donald Trump to the White House disapprove of the job he's doing.

The Marist/NBC News poll released Monday found 55 percent of residents in Michigan disapprove of Trump's job performance while 36 percent said they approve. In Pennsylvania, 52 percent say they disapprove while 33 percent approve. And in Wisconsin, Trump's disapproval rate was at 56 while approval was 33.

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to carry Michigan and Wisconsin since George H.W. Bush in 1988, and the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to win Wisconsin.

Many in Trump's base still support him, though, with 84 percent of those who backed him in Michigan approving of his job performance, 81 percent in Pennsylvania and 77 percent in Wisconsin.

But while Trump outperforms among white people without a college education - some of his most ardent supporters - the plurality of these voters in the three states disapprove of his job performance.

All three states have Democratic senators who are up for re-election next year.

In Wisconsin, 38 percent of those polled have a positive opinion of Sen. Tammy Baldwin and 33 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

In Michigan, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has the same percentage of people who have a favorable view of her.

But musician singer Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is also considering a challenge against Stabenow and the same number of Michiganders have a favorable opinion of the rap-rocker.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania enjoys similar numbers with 37 percent of people having a favorable opinion of him and 26 percent with a negative opinion of him.

The poll also shows that Rep. Lou Barletta, who is planning to challenge Casey, is little-known throughout the state, with 74 percent of those polled saying they never heard of Barletta or are unsure how to rate him.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.