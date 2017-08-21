Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says return based on doctors' advice

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
In this June 13, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, shot at a baseball practice in mid-June is telling colleagues that his return will be based on his doctors’ advice and a date has not yet been determined.
WASHINGTON — The Louisiana congressman shot at a baseball practice in mid-June is telling colleagues that his return to the Capitol will be based on his doctors' advice and a date has not yet been determined.

A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Lauren Fine, said the congressman participated Monday in a conference call with fellow Republican lawmakers on the topic of spending bills.

Fine said Scalise thanked GOP members who are part of the team responsible for whipping up support for various policies and legislation during his absence, particularly Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina. Scalise also thanked lawmakers for their prayers and support.

Fine said Scalise also made it clear he is focused on his inpatient rehabilitation.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries and was released from the hospital in late July.

“Enjoyed talking to my (at)HouseGOP colleagues on the phone today & look forward to seeing them all once I'm able!” Scalise tweeted.

