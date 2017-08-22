Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

White House renews request for privacy for Barron Trump

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
President Trump returns to the White House with his son Barron in Washington on Aug. 20, 2017 after a 17-day 'working vacation.'
AFP/Getty Images
WASHINGTON — The White House is appealing to the news media for privacy for President Trump's young son, Barron.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesman for first lady Melania Trump, says the 11-year-old "deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood."

The request follows criticism of Barron in a column published by The Daily Caller, a conservative website. The headline read, "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House."

The column criticized the boy's attire of shorts, a T-shirt that said "On Your Mark Tiger Shark" and loafers without socks for the return trip Sunday to the White House after summer vacation at the family's home on Trump's private golf club in central New Jersey.

Springer wrote that since Barron doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, he could at least dress the part when he's in public.

Vince Coglianese, editorial director for The Daily Caller, defended Springer.

"Let's not pretend the press is suddenly concerned about defending the Trumps," Coglianese said by email, describing Springer as the "the most pro-Barron Trump writer I've ever met."

"Leave it to the fake news to spin his bro-to-bro advice into some sort of 'slam.' He's just looking out for the kid. Leave Barron alone," Coglianese said.

Chelsea Clinton defended Barron on Twitter. "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," she posted.

It wasn't the first time Chelsea Clinton has come to Barron's defense. In January, a slew of jokes circulated on social media about the boy's appearance at his father's inauguration ceremony. "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely after a tweet she posted about Barron received angry backlash and calls for her firing.

In response to the earlier attacks against Barron, Clinton wrote a Facebook post that was praised and shared widely: "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid," Clinton wrote. "Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Some complimented the first son's outfit: "Barron was rockin a good look today," tweeted Jesse Lee, who served as a special assistant under President Barack Obama.

And others tracked down Barron's shirt, apparently a $24.50 boys' T-shirt from J. Crew. A similar shirt in lime green on J. Crew's website included a note: "We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out."

