Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Rauner says no comment on political cartoon as 'white male'

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
In this Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner appears at the 2017 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Rauner sidestepped comment on a controversial political cartoon critics have called racist, saying he doesn’t have anything to add to the discussion “as a white male.”
In this Aug. 10, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner appears at the 2017 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Rauner sidestepped comment on a controversial political cartoon critics have called racist, saying he doesn’t have anything to add to the discussion “as a white male.”

Updated 2 hours ago

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sidestepped comment on a political cartoon critics have called racist, saying Tuesday he doesn't have anything to add to the discussion “as a white male.”

The first-term Republican has previously said he hadn't seen the image, which depicts a black Chicago schoolchild begging for money from a suit-clad white man who has cash stuffed in one pocket. The cartoon was circulated online last week by the Chicago-based Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank Rauner has links to.

However, lawmakers widely criticized the image, with Republicans and Democrats standing up in opposition on the Illinois House floor last week. The image, meant to illustrate inequity in school funding, was removed hours later.

Rauner's spokeswoman, Laurel Patrick, said Tuesday that the governor has respect for lawmakers who have concerns, but he's also heard from black residents “who found truth in the imagery and do not find the cartoon offensive.”

“The cartoon was removed days ago. And the governor — as a white male — does not have anything more to add to the discussion,” Patrick said in a statement first sent to Chicago's WMAQ-TV. “The fixation on this cartoon and the governor's opinion of it has been disappointing.”

Reaction to Rauner's statement was swift, with some saying it raised more questions.

“It is both a display of cowardice and a stunning abdication of moral leadership by the governor,” said Rep. Christian Mitchell, a black Chicago Democrat. “Is he saying his being a white male is more important than his role as governor? Is he saying he will no longer comment on issues because he's a white male?”

Critics said the cartoon was reminiscent of racist stereotypes found in imagery of past decades, with many calling it insensitive in the wake of the deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Patrick said Rauner “would never try to talk anyone out of their reaction to any piece of art, political or nonpolitical, right or left, good or bad.”

Rauner, a wealthy businessman, donated to the Illinois Policy Institute before he became governor. In recent weeks, he's also hired top aides who worked there, including the former president as his chief of staff.

Rauner is running for re-election next year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.