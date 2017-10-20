$1.5M in campaign cash could help Tim Murphy 'rise from the ashes'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy might be resigning in disgrace from Congress, but he isn't losing all of his political clout.

About $1.5 million sat in his campaign account as of Sept. 30, Federal Election Commission records show.

“A disgraced politician can do well by doing good with left-over campaign cash,” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics in Washington, D.C.

“The phoenix can rise from the ashes,” Krumholz said.

She pointed to former U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston of Louisiana, who resigned in 1999 after acknowledging an extramarital affair and quickly established a successful lobbying firm in Washington. Livingston reportedly left office with more than $300,000 in campaign money, which Krumholz said he used to support former colleagues.

Such use of left-over campaign money “can pave the way for even friendlier relations if (former politicians) start lobbying,” Krumholz said.

According to Federal Election Commission guidelines, a current or former politician's campaign committee can contribute up to $2,000 per election to another candidate committee; up to $5,000 per year to a political action committee, also known as a PAC; and make unlimited contributions to a political party.

Politicians leaving office also are allowed to convert their campaign accounts into PACs, which allows them to make larger donations to individual candidates.

Candidates also can give unlimited amounts to charitable or educational institutions, such as creating an endowed chair at a university that could leave a lasting legacy.

It's unclear what Murphy, 65, of Upper St. Clair, will do. Neither Murphy nor Chris Marston of the Alexandria, Va.-based firm ElectionCFO, the treasurer of Murphy's campaign committee, returned messages from the Tribune-Review.

A Murphy spokeswoman did not return a message inquiring about Murphy's future plans. Before serving as a congressman and state senator, Murphy worked as a psychologist specializing in child and family treatment.

Murphy said this month that he would resign Saturday. The announcement came in the wake of a report that Murphy had asked a mistress to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant and mistreated staff members in his offices. Murphy, who is married with an adult daughter, has had a staunchly anti-abortion voting record since being elected to Congress in 2002.

Staff members will remain in place in Murphy's Washington and Western Pennsylvania offices until a new congressman is chosen in a special election. A date for the special election has not been set.

Several candidates in both major parties have said they want to replace Murphy in Washington. The solidly Republican district has about 707,000 constituents in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at tfontaine@tribweb.com, 412-320-7847 or on Twitter at @FontainePGH.