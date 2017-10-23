Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Special election to replace Tim Murphy in Congress scheduled for March

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Murphy of Upper St. Clair sent a letter announcing his resignation, effective Oct. 21, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced.
Updated 45 minutes ago

The special election to replace disgraced Congressman Tim Murphy in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District will be held March 13, about two months before next year's primary election, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Monday.

At least four Republicans and five Democrats have announced their candidacies to replace Murphy, who resigned Saturday in the wake of an extramarital scandal. The parties will each select one candidate to appear on the ballot, according to state rules.

The 18th district includes about 707,000 people in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Greene and Washington counties. The district has heavily favored Republicans in recent presidential elections. Murphy was elected to Congress eight times and had served nearly half of his current term, which expires in early January 2019.

The person elected in March will serve through the end of the current term. Separate primary and general elections to pick a congressman to serve from January 2019 through January 2021 will be held next year.

Demographic data show the district is whiter, wealthier, older and more educated than Pennsylvania as a whole.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

