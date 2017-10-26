Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Political journalist Mark Halperin apologizes after sex claims

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in 'The Circus of Politics' panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms 'inappropriate' behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book 'Game Change' told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's 'deeply sorry' and is taking a 'step back' from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, producer Mark Halperin participate in 'The Circus of Politics' panel during the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Veteran journalist Halperin is apologizing for what he terms 'inappropriate' behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive. The co-author of the best-selling book 'Game Change' told CNN Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2017, that he's 'deeply sorry' and is taking a 'step back' from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Veteran journalist Mark Halperin is apologizing for what he terms “inappropriate” behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.

The co-author of the best-selling book “Game Change” told CNN Wednesday night that he's “deeply sorry” and is taking a “step back” from day-to-day work to deal with the situation. He's currently an analyst for NBC News.

His statement came after CNN reported allegations that Halperin propositioned, fondled and pushed himself against five women in the early 2000s while he was ABC News' political director.

The women, who asked to remain anonymous, said they didn't report Halperin's conduct because they feared retribution or were embarrassed.

Halperin says he pursued relationships, sometimes with junior co-workers, but CNN says he denies the groping allegations.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.