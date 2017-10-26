Republicans set date to pick nominee for ex-Congressman Tim Murphy's seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Republican representatives from Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties will meet Nov. 11 to pick a nominee for a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned Saturday in the wake of a marital scandal.

Party officials will select 215 representatives to the attend the meeting in Canonsburg, according to a state GOP news release. The representatives' names will be made public and candidates will be encouraged to contact them before the meeting, the release said. The meeting will not be open to the public.

The candidate selected will face off against a candidate picked by Democrats in a March 13 special election to serve out the remainder of Murphy's term, which runs through early 2019.

Democratic committee members will pick their party's nominee Nov. 19 in Washington. The Democrats' meeting will be open to the public, and all Democratic committee members in the congressional district's four counties will be able to vote. The party said in a news release that it expects around 500 committee members to vote.

The district, which has heavily favored Republicans in recent presidential elections, includes about 707,000 people from the four counties.

At least four Republicans have declared their candidacies so far: state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler of Jefferson Hills, state Rep. Rick Saccone of Elizabeth, state Sen. Kim Ward of Hempfield and state Rep. Jason Ortitay of Bridgeville.

Democratic candidates who have declared are Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli of Hempfield, former Allegheny County councilman Mike Crossey of Mount Lebanon, retired Veterans Affairs official Pam Iovino of Mount Lebanon, former assistant U.S. attorney Conor Lamb of Mount Lebanon and emergency physician Bob Solomon of Oakdale.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.