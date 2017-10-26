Gov. Wolf to evaluate plan to close budget gap, expand gambling in Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gov. Tom Wolf is reviewing legislation from the General Assembly that would allow gambling at airports, truck stops and on the internet while giving casinos a chance to open as many as 10 new satellite gaming sites in Pennsylvania.

Legislators said the bill could generate $239 million in revenue this fiscal year and help close a budget gap that has fueled a four-month standoff at the Capitol.

Spokesman J.J. Abbott said Wolf would evaluate the 939-page gaming bill and other pieces of the budget package over the next few days.

A package of House and Senate proposals includes borrowing $1.5 billion against the state's Tobacco Settlement Fund, transferring $300 million from special-purpose funds and taxing fireworks sales and online retailers to close a $2.2 billion gap between revenue and anticipated spending.

“These bills contain many policy changes and deserve a full vetting and due diligence,” Abbott said in an email.

The gambling legislation emerged as a compromise between the House and Senate early this week and quickly received support from each chamber in Tuesday and Wednesday votes.

“I'm pleased we were able to finalize the budget without any broad-based tax increases on hard-working Pennsylvanians,” Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Bridgeville, the bill's sponsor, said in a news release.

The changes in the bill could generate $100 million annually in future years, and would provide $25 million a year for lottery programs that help finance services for the elderly and add to a tax relief fund, according to Ortitay's release.

Gambling opponents criticized the hasty way the proposal was put together and the potential gambling addictions that could accompany the changes.

“This is the late-hour, let's get something done (approach), and it's frustrating because of the impacts it's going to have on some of the communities across the state,” said Dan Bartkowiak, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Family Institute & Council.

Bartkowiak said the video gaming terminals, sometimes referred to as the “crack cocaine of gambling” due to their addictive potential, are particularly concerning.

An earlier proposal in the House would have legalized the thousands of terminals that Pennsylvania State Police say bars and clubs are operating illegally. The latest proposal lets large truck stops operate up to five of the terminals.

The proposal authorizes online poker, table games and slot machines for companies willing to pay up to $10 million for a license. For $1.25 million, a company can set up an online gambling operation using tablets at Pittsburgh International Airport. The tax rate is 52 percent for online slot machines and 14 percent for online table games and poker.

Pittsburgh International spokesman Bob Kerlik said the airport supports the bill as a way to generate revenue for capital projects and economic development.

“This could also be another amenity for passengers,” Kerlik said in an email. “Any gaming at the airport would be done in a tasteful way. Anticipated revenue would depend on the number of tablets that would be installed and the percentage the airport receives.”

The bill would authorize online lotteries, making Pennsylvania the only state to allow both online gambling and online lotteries. The state is the second-largest casino state for gambling revenue, and generated $3.2 billion in revenue in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Troy Stremming, executive vice president of government relations and public affairs for the parent company of Washington County's Meadows Casino, said the company would consider adding a satellite location.

“At the end of the day, this is not something we were out there seeking,” Stremming said. “It's something that was brought to us as a fix for a deficit that time will tell if it helps fill that gap.”

Stremming was still reviewing the bill, but said it raises taxes on existing operations.

Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino declined comment.

The bill lets licensed casinos bid — starting at $7.5 million — to build new, smaller casinos with fewer games, which must be located more than 25 miles from existing casinos.

The casino reported $32 million in gross revenues for the last fiscal year, paying $5.3 million in taxes, according to a Gaming Board annual report.

State lawmakers passed a $32 billion spending plan June 30 without a complete revenue package to accompany it.

Gov. Wolf is using money from a short-term Pennsylvania Treasury loan to pay government bills.

On Thursday, Wolf was still encouraging the House to vote on a Marcellus Shale natural gas production tax, which he said would be the “fairest and simplest” solution to balance the budget.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.