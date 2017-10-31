House GOP leaders delay tax plan release amid changes

WASHINGTON — House Republicans, straining to make last-minute changes to their far-reaching tax proposal, on Tuesday delayed the rollout by a day after they failed to finalize the details.

The plan pushed by President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress is a top legislative priority. The details originally were to be unveiled on Wednesday, but that was delayed until Thursday, a senior GOP aide said Tuesday night. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't allowed to publicly discuss the schedule.

The tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee had worked throughout the day and evening to produce a plan for the first overhaul of the nation's tax code in three decades.

Although they had settled on some key details — such as a cut in the corporate tax rate to 20 percent and maintaining the top personal income tax rate for the wealthy of 39.6 percent — other elements still had to be resolved.

NEW: Release of the Republican tax bill is being delayed until Thursday https://t.co/C7U5MjZLbx — Axios (@axios) October 31, 2017

Trump has intensified his lobbying for the nearly $6 trillion tax overhaul plan, seeking a major legislative achievement after the collapse of the health care repeal. The president predicted a grand signing ceremony before Christmas at "the biggest tax event in the history of our country."

The plan originally unveiled by Trump and congressional Republicans called for shrinking the number of tax brackets from seven to three, with respective tax rates of 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent. That plan drew immediate criticism from Democrats, who complained it was too favorable to the wealthy and undermined Trump's rhetoric about it benefiting the middle class.

The head of the House tax-writing committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, did not answer directly when he was asked — while leaving House Speaker Paul Ryan's suite Tuesday — whether the drop in the corporate tax rate would happen immediately. But, he said: "I want as much growth right from Day One as I can."

Trump and congressional Republicans are seeking the first major tax overhaul in three decades, eager for a significant legislative achievement after being stymied in their attempts to repeal the Obama-era health care law. Enacting a tax package is seen as critical to helping Republicans maintain their majorities in the 2018 elections.

A day before the big reveal, Trump intensified his lobbying for the tax overhaul plan whose shape was still under negotiation by congressional Republicans. The president predicted a grand signing ceremony before Christmas at "the biggest tax event in the history of our country."

Key GOP senator breaks with Trump: Don't cut taxes for wealthiest Americans https://t.co/XAOqjuA1UX pic.twitter.com/2lxPlgOXJc — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2017

"The process is complicated but the end result will not be that complicated. It's going to be: People are going to pay less tax by a lot, companies are going to pay less tax by a lot — that's a big difference — and companies are going to start rebuilding and they're going to stay here," Trump said in the Roosevelt Room, where he was joined by the heads of more than a dozen business and trade allies.

Trump said he is directing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and other administration officials to stay behind when he heads for Asia on Friday so they can help sell the tax proposal. The White House said Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, had canceled plans to accompany the president to China and South Korea to help push the package.

The president said he was hopeful the House will approve the tax bill by Thanksgiving and that he can sign it into law by Christmas. But his overly optimistic timetable didn't address the concerns of lawmakers from states such as New York and New Jersey who have opposed a proposal to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes, arguing it would hurt their constituents and subject them to being taxed twice.

Trump tax plan has dismal public support, poll says https://t.co/N5s5MpzuAv — CNBC (@CNBC) October 31, 2017

One day before the plan was to be unveiled, legislators still were engaged in high-stakes negotiations over what deductions will stay and what will go.

Earlier in the day, Brady had hinted at the ongoing fluidity, telling reporters, "There's going to be a lot of speculation on different issues and different areas. Stay tuned; you'll know the details very soon."

Even after the proposed legislation is put forward, Brady said, "We will continue in listening mode."

Brady has said that taxpayers will be able to continue to deduct local property taxes on their federal returns but the deduction for state income taxes would be repealed. The change means there would be three itemized deductions retained: for home mortgage interest, charitable donations and local property taxes.

The National Association of Home Builders, meanwhile, has withdrawn its support for the plan because it does not believe it contains enough tax benefits for home owners.

Tom Donohue, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, told Trump that the business groups would continue to "work on it. We're going to have some differences amongst the business community on what should be the takeaways and the adds."

"I think your planning is really quite good: You're off to Asia and everybody else gets it worked out," Donohue said to laughter.