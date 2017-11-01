Trump signs GOP repeal of consumer banking rule

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday signed the repeal of a banking rule that would have allowed consumers to join together to sue their bank or credit card company to resolve financial disputes.

The president signed the measure at the White House in private. Journalists were not present.

The Republican-led Senate narrowly voted to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation, which the banking industry had been seeking to roll back.

Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, introduced a resolution to nullify the anti-arbitration rule in July.

Rothfus, who was an attorney before running for Congress, has said the rule would “harm consumers and line the pockets of trial lawyers.”

Democrats contend the rule would have given consumers more leverage to stop companies from financial wrongdoing. CFPB Director Richard Cordray, an appointee of former President Obama, said in a statement that Trump had “signed away consumers' right to their day in court.”

“This action tips the scales of justice in favor of Wall Street banks less than 10 years after they caused the financial crisis,” Cordray said.

If the rule had been allowed to go into effect in 2019, it could have exposed banks to large class-action lawsuits, a possibility that has gotten more attention in light of the sales-practices scandal at Wells Fargo and the security breach at credit company Equifax.

The repeal means bank customers will still be subject to what are known as mandatory arbitration clauses. These clauses are buried in the fine print of nearly every checking account, credit card, payday loan, auto loan or other financial services contract and require customers to use arbitration to resolve any dispute with their bank. They effectively waive the customer's right to sue.

The overturning of the rule marks a notable victory for Wall Street. After the financial crisis, Congress and the Obama administration installed tough new regulations on how banks operated and fined them tens of billions of dollars for the damage they caused to the housing market.

Since Trump's victory last year, banking lobbyists have worked hard to get some of the rules repealed or replaced altogether.