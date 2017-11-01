Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Trump blames son-in-law Jared Kushner for Robert Mueller's widening probe, report claims

New York Daily News | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington.
NEW YORK — A seething President Trump is placing blame for the current state of the widening Russia investigation on his son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to a report Wednesday.

As indictments were unsealed against former Trump campaign staff and special counsel Robert Mueller revealed Monday that at least one ex-Trump campaign adviser has pleaded guilty to federal charges, Trump's frustration with Kushner has grown exponentially, Vanity Fair reported.

The charges against former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, which Trump himself said happened "long before" he joined the eventual GOP nominee's team, should also worry the president, according to former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg.

"Here's what Manafort's indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization," Nunberg said. "Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can't go any lower. He's [expletive]."

Manafort and business associate Rick Gates face 12 felony counts, including money laundering, conspiracy and acting as unregistered foreign agents.

In a call Tuesday with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Trump laid the blame for the expanding scandal surrounding Mueller's probe into Russian election interference squarely on Kushner's shoulders, Nunberg told Vanity Fair.

"Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history," Nunberg said. "I'm only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress."

Bannon, back at his old role as the head of conservative news site Breitbart, has reportedly advised the president to shake up his legal team and do all he can to pressure Congress to defund Mueller's investigation, sources told Vanity Fair.

"Mueller shouldn't be allowed to be a clean shot on goal," a Bannon confidant told the magazine. "He must be contested and checked. Right now he has unchecked power."

In an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, Trump insisted he wasn't upset about Mueller's moves.

"It has nothing to do with us," Trump said.

Asked about another report that he's been "angry at everybody," Trump told the paper, "Actually, I'm not angry with anybody."

