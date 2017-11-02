Congressman Keith Rothfus says his law will protect consumers, banks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the president's signature Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus saw his first piece of standalone legislation become law: a measure that gets rid of a rule that would have allowed consumers to file class-action lawsuits against banks and financial companies.

Rothfus, a third-term Republican from Sewickley, said Thursday that his law will protect community banks and credit unions and save money for consumers, who he said would have ended up paying the legal bills of banks defending themselves from the lawsuits.

“Those will get passed on to consumers in the form of higher fees, higher interest rates — if those products continue to be offered at all,” Rothfus told the Tribune-Review.

Rothfus's bill protects the ability of banks and credit card companies to force consumers to resolve disputes through arbitration, which is a private process largely dictated by the companies, rather than through the courts.

The companies often include arbitration clauses in agreements customers sign when they open an account or perform other transactions.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency Congress created following the mortgage crisis, passed a rule in July that would have ensured consumers could sue.

“The fundamental problem with the way that arbitration is being included in consumer financial service contracts is that it is not a choice for consumers, it's being forced on them,” said George Slover, a senior policy counsel for the New York-based Consumers Union, an arm of Consumer Reports. “They are being forced to give up their traditional right of access to the court system, which is a public system where there's transparency, accountability and the rule of law applies.”

Rothfus said consumers are more likely to get bigger financial awards through arbitration, and are more likely to have their complaints settled quickly.

Slover said that the transparency of the court system helps prevent and address abuses by corporations, even if the monetary awards of class-action lawsuits are often small.

“The amount of harm to the individual consumer may be too small to justify bringing an individual claim,” he said, “but when you combine it with the widespread nature of the harm that was caused to thousands or sometimes even millions of consumers, it's a big deal.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a study in 2015 finding that “very few consumers individually seek relief through arbitration or the federal courts, while millions of consumers are eligible for relief each year through class-action settlements.”

The Treasury Department put out a report last month predicting that the bureau's rule would result in more than 3,000 class-action lawsuits over the next five years, bringing millions in legal fees and $1.7 billion in settlements.

Rothfus, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, has received about $450,0000 from the securities and investment sector since 2009, according to Center for Responsive Politics data.

“It certainly calls into question why, despite this rule being quite popular among the American electorate, what the motivation is for repealing this rule,” Aaron Scherb said of the donations. Scherb is director of legislative affairs for the money-in-politics organization Common Cause.

A survey of 800 likely voters conducted last month by Republican polling organization American Viewpoints found that 67 percent of those surveyed wanted to keep the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule, while 13 percent wanted to get rid of it.

Rothfus said the money from the securities and investment sector didn't influence his legislation, and that he has voted against donors on other issues.

“I vote on what makes sense for the district,” he said. “I vote on how I ran.”

A White House statement said the legislation would help keep trial lawyers from profiting off Americans.

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith A. Noreika said that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule would have “paved a path to expensive frivolous lawsuits, and lined the pockets of trial lawyers.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.