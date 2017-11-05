Election 2017 HQ: Information on races in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Alle-Kiski Valley
Updated 1 hour ago
Election Day is Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A compilation of stories looking at various races are below. Click on your area to see all the stories: Allegheny | Westmoreland | Alle-Kiski Valley
And for more information on local races sample ballots and polling places, go to the official election pages for your county: Allegheny County election page | Westmoreland County election page | Armstrong County election page
STATEWIDE
■ Amending Homestead Property tax assessment exclusion
Pennsylvania's property tax referendum has a long way to go if it passes
Pennsylvania voters can decide through a ballot referendum next week if local governments and school districts should have the ability to exempt them from paying property taxes on their homes. More .
Exempt from property tax? Proposed change could make that possible
Voters in November could change the constitution to give local governments the option to exempt homeowners from property taxes. More .
ALLEGHENY
■ ALLEGHENY COUNCIL COUNCIL
Voters have plenty of choices in Allegheny County Council elections
On Nov. 7, four Allegheny County Council members will face challengers. Learn more about the incumbents and challengers. More .
■ PITSBURGH CITY COUNCIL
Pittsburgh City Council race focuses on revitalization
Anthony Coghill wants to revitalize Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods. Cletus Cibrone Abate plans to follow the money. More .
■ ASPINWALL COUNCIL
4 Democrats, 4 Republicans seek seats on Aspinwall council
Eight candidates are seeking four at-large Aspinwall council positions in the Nov. 7 election. More .
■ BRIDGEVILLE, CARNEGIE
Bridgeville, Carnegie area voters set to decide local races
Voters across the Chartiers Valley communities will go to the polls Nov. 7 with a slate of municipal and school board candidates.
More .
■ HAMPTON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL
Six candidates vying for three seats on Hampton Township Council
Six candidates are running for three open seats on the Hampton Township Council in the upcoming general election on Nov. 7. More .
■ McCANDLESS COUNCIL
Race for McCandless council heats up
A pair of Democrats running for McCandless council will have to overcome an edge in Republican registration — or sway enough independent or other party voters — to win seats in the Nov. 7 general election. More .
■ MONROEVILLE MAYOR
Gresock, Stubenbort vying to become Monroeville’s mayor
Republican Chad Stubenbort is facing off against Democrat Nicholas Gresock in the Monroeville mayoral race Nov 7. More .
■ MONROEVILLE COUNCIL
Two Monroeville council seats contested Nov. 7
There are contested races in two Monroeville council wards in the Nov. 7 elections. More .
■ NORTH ALLEGHENY SCHOOL BOARD
North Allegheny school board candidates talk future of district
The ability to cross-file on the Democratic and Republican tickets in the primary helped all but one of the seven candidates running for four seats on the North Allegheny school board. More .
■ NORTH HILLS SCHOOL BOARD
North Hills school board election highly contested
The May primary failed to thin the ranks of candidates vying for the four seats on the North Hills School Board that will be open in January — all seven candidates who ran in the spring got enough votes to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election. More .
■ OAKMONT COUNCIL
Managing growth a top concern among Oakmont council candidates
Eight candidates are running for four seats on the Oakmont council at the Nov. 7 election. More .
■ O’HARA COUNCIL
Two candidates seeking O’Hara 2nd Ward council seat
Two candidates are vying to represent the Second Ward in the only contested race for O'Hara council at the Nov. 7 elections. More .
■ PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Candidates vow to attack Penn Hills School District’s debt
Five candidates are battling for four seats on the Penn Hills school board. More .
■ PENN HILLS COUNCIL
2-year council seat up for grabs in Penn Hills
Incumbent Democrat Mark Brodnicki is facing a challenge by Republican Shawn Kerestus in the Nov. 7 election for a two-year seat on Penn Hills council. More .
■ PLUM SCHOOL BOARD
7 running for 4 Plum school board seats Nov. 7
Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Plum school board in the Nov. 7 elections. More .
■ PLUM COUNCIL
Regulating fracking a key issue in Plum council elections
Four Democrats and four Republicans are vying for four seats on Plum council at the Nov. 7 elections. More .
■ RIVERVIEW SCHOOL BOARD
4 incumbents, 2 newcomers on ballot in Riverview school board race
One of six candidates is almost guaranteed a seat on the Riverview school board after the Nov. 7 elections. More .
■ ROSS BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Ross board of commissioners race enters final stretch
Ross Township Democrats who voted in the May primary guaranteed that at least two of the four seats up for election this year will be filled by newcomers. More .
■ SEWICKLEY VALLEY
Sewickley Valley voters set to decide local races
Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 in the general election. Here's a look at races across the Sewickley Valley. Information below is from the Allegheny County Elections Division.
More .
■ SHALER AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Three candidates battling for two seats in Shaler Area School Board race
Following the primary, all of the Shaler Area School Board candidates are facing off in the Nov. 7 municipal general election, with only Region 1 voters having a choice in the outcome. More .
■ SHARPSBURG COUNCIL
Five vying for four seats in Sharpsburg
Sharpsburg residents at the Nov. 7 elections will have their choice of five candidates for four seats on council. More .
■ SOUTH HILLS
Voters in Baldwin, Jefferson Hills, other South Hills communities set to vote Nov. 7
Here is a look at municipal races across South Hills Record communities. Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 with a slate of local elections, many of which are uncontested.
More .
■ WEST JEFFERSON HILLS SCHOOL BOARD
West Jefferson Hills board race sees competiti
Here is a look at school board races in the Baldwin-Whitehall, Brentwood and West Jefferson Hills school districts. Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 with a slate of local election, many of which are uncontested. More .
WESTMORELAND
■ 1-mill tax to fund Greensburg Hempfield library
Tax foes say libraries no longer useful; supporters point to crucial role in community
People have checked out books and other materials from the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library at about the same rate for more than a decade, but circulation has dipped the last two years. More .
COUNTY RACES
■ COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Westmoreland County judicial candidates state their cases before Tuesday's election
The two candidates in next week's election to fill a vacancy on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas agree that knowledge of the law is the most important characteristic a judge can possess. More .
Election: Q&A with Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas candidates
Voters on Nov. 7 will elect an attorney to fill a vacancy on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas. More .
Westmoreland County Common Pleas judge race puts focus on families
Come January, a judge in a crisp new robe will be hearing cases in Westmoreland County — one of the two candidates seeking election to the seat on Nov. 7 — and family matters will be the focus of their efforts. More .
Westmoreland County attorneys support Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway's retention bid
Westmoreland County lawyers expressed strong support in favor of Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway keeping her seat on the bench, according to a new county bar association survey. More .
■ PROTHONOTARY
2 vie for Westmoreland prothonotary
Westmoreland County's two-term prothonotary, Democrat Christina O'Brien, said eight years wasn't enough to finish the job so she wants voters to give her four more years to conclude long-planned projects that she says will make office operations more efficient. More .
■ CORONER
Rematch in Westmoreland County coroner's race shows rift in overdose death issue
When Westmoreland County voters go to the polls Nov. 7, they'll find the same names on the ballot for coroner as they did in 2013. More .
■ Magisterial district judge
Late addition complicates Westmoreland district judge race, Gongaware's re-election bid
Voters in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin may be surprised at the polls Nov. 7 to find that Acting District Judge Wayne Gongaware has an opponent, Kash Snyder, on the ballot for a six-year term. More .
LOCAL RACES
■ DELMONT COUNCIL
Delmont council candidates see budget as top priority
The six candidates running for four seats on Delmont council want to keep a close eye on the budget and work to make the borough welcoming for families. More .
■ GREATER LATROBE SCHOOL BOARD
5 candidates seek 4 seats on Greater Latrobe School Board
Steven LoCascio and Mike O'Barto are vying with incumbents Dr. Rhonda A. Laughlin, Heidi Kozar and William A. Palmer Jr. for four seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. Kathryn Elder, who has served on the board for more than three decades, decided not to seek re-election. More .
Q&A with Greater Latrobe School Board candidates
Steven LoCascio and Mike O'Barto are vying with incumbents Dr. Rhonda A. Laughlin, Heidi Kozar and William A. Palmer Jr. for four seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. Kathryn Elder, who has served on the board for more than three decades, decided not to seek re-election. More .
■ GREENSBURG COUNCIL
Business on minds of Greensburg council candidates
Two new faces will join Greensburg City Council next year. Two Democrats — Kathy Sandorf and Robert Recklein — and two Republicans — Gregory Mertz and Donnie Zappone Jr., — are vying to replace council members Jeffrey Anzovino and Jonathan Vesely, who are not seeking re-election on Nov. 7. More .
■ GREENSBURG SALEM SCHOOL BOARD
6 candidates vie for 4 seats in Greensburg Salem School Board election
The candidates for Greensburg Salem School Board agree about the importance of balancing the district's educational mission with the need to control taxes amid ever-rising costs, but they have different perspectives about what that balance looks like. More .
■ HEMPFIELD AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Hempfield Area School Board candidates share ideas on budget, curriculum
Just a few months into the new school year, candidates for the Hempfield Area School Board are looking ahead to budget planning for next year. More .
3 candidates seek 2 seats on Hempfield Board of Supervisors
Two Republicans and a Democrat are seeking two open seats on Hempfield's Board of Supervisors, and each has his own ideas over how to lead the growing suburb forward. More .
■ JEANNETTE COUNCIL
Jeannette Council candidates tell their visions of bringing progress to city
Four candidates are running for two open seats on Jeannette council. Incumbent Republicans Chuck Highlands, 77, and Gabriel Homan, 43, are being challenged by Democrats Ron Dinsmore, 75, and Nancy Peters, 70. . More .
Jeannette Council candidates offer divergent views of city's direction
The race for two seats on Jeannette Council has a divide: candidates who think the city is moving in a positive direction and those who don't. More .
■ LATROBE COUNCIL
4 seek 3 seats on Latrobe's city council
Incumbents Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller and fellow candidates Ralph Jenko and Jim Kelley bring varying perspectives to the Nov. 7 race for three seats on Latrobe's city council. More .
Election: Q&A with Latrobe council candidates
Incumbents Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller and fellow candidates Ralph Jenko and Jim Kelley bring varying perspectives to the Nov. 7 race for three seats on Latrobe's city council. More .
■ MT. PLEASANT SCHOOL BOARD
2 Mt. Pleasant Area school directors face election challenges from 3 newcomers
Some new directors will be taking over on Mt. Pleasant Area School Board, but it's up to voters to determine how many. More .
Mt. Pleasant school board candidates talk taxes, school closure proposal, education quality
Three newcomers are challenging two incumbents for four seats on the Mt. Pleasant Area school board. More .
■ MURRYSVILLE COUNCIL
Five Murrysville residents contend for four open seats on council
Candidates for Murrysville council are proud of their community and want to do their part to make it better. More .
Q&A with Murrysville council candidates
Incumbent Loren Kase will join newcomers Ravi Balasubramaniam, Toni Brockway, Carl Stepanovich and Dayne Dice as they vie for four open Murrysville council seats. More .
■ NORTH HUNTINGDON COUNCIL
Election: Q&A with North Huntingdon candidates
Two incumbent commissioners in North Huntingdon are seeking re-election in the township's Fourth and Sixth wards in the Nov. 7 general election. More .
■ NORWIN SCHOOL BOARD
5 battle for 4 Norwin school board seats
Three Norwin school directors and two challengers are battling for four seats in the November election. More .
Election: Q&A with Norwin School Board candidates
Five candidates are seeking open four seats on Norwin School Board to oversee a district that likely will face the same financial challenges the board faced this spring — how to cover a budget deficit and avoid teacher layoffs and program cuts without hurting the quality of education. More .
■ SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG MAYOR
Southwest Greensburg voters will elect mayor in rematch
It's a rematch in Southwest Greensburg as the two mayoral candidates who faced off in the primaries meet again in the Nov. 7 general election. More .
■ YOUNGWOOD COUNCIL
6 candidates seek 5 seats on Youngwood council
The six candidates for five open seats on Youngwood council say they want to continue the borough's recent surge in development while working to ease the opioid crisis and traffic problems that plague the community. More .
Candidates for Youngwood council ponder police protection, Route 119 corridor
Candidates for Youngwood Borough Council in the Nov. 7 general election see both opportunities and problems in the community they hope to represent. More .
ALLE-KISKI VALLEY
■ ALLEGHENY VALLEY
The next Allegheny Valley School Board will look quite different after Tuesday's election
The Allegheny Valley School Board appears set to get at least three new members after Tuesday's election. More .
■ ARNOLD
Arnold councilman takes on 3-term district judge
An Arnold councilman is challenging the incumbent Arnold-New Kensington district judge in the Nov. 7 municipal election. More .
■ BRACKENRIDGE
Brackenridge mayor seat challenged
Brackenridge Mayor Thomas Kish ran unopposed in the May primary, but will have to fight for re-election Nov. 7. More .
■ BUFFALO TOWNSHIP
Buffalo Township candidates tout transportation, transparency, business
Three candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two supervisor seats in Buffalo Township, where the rural character sometimes is challenged by the growing Route 356 corridor. More .
■ CHESWICK
5 vying for 4 seats on Cheswick Council
Three Cheswick Council members are hoping voters will agree they've done a good enough job to keep their seats on the borough's governing body. More .
■ FAWN
2 political newcomers seek open seats in Fawn
Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for two open Fawn supervisors seats in the Nov. 7 election. More .
■ HYDE PARK
Hyde Park Council election features 4 incumbents, 1 newcomer
Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Hyde Park Council during Tuesday's election. More .
■ LEECHBURG
Leechburg Area School Board will have 4 rookie board members come December
Voters on Nov. 7 will get to choose four new people to serve on the Leechburg Area School Board. More .
■ SPRINGDALE
5 seats, 5 candidates but still a race for Springdale Council
There's a contested election for Springdale Council this year, but not really. More .
■ TARENTUM
Tarentum mayoral race pits incumbent and council president against each other
Tarentum Council President Eric Carter won the Democratic nomination for mayor against incumbent Carl Magnetta in the May primary, but Magnetta isn't out of the running yet. More .
■ UPPER BURRELL
Upper Burrell supervisors candidates divided on location of gas wells
Following a primary contest decided by just 16 votes, Upper Burrell voters will again decide between the same experienced candidates for a six-year term as a township supervisor. More .
■ VANDERGRIFT
2 newcomers challenge 3 seasoned Vandergrift council members for 4 seats
Two newcomers have a chance to unseat three seasoned Vandergrift Council members Nov. 7. More .
■ WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Washington Township candidates agree on goals, differ on approach
Two longtime residents with political experience are on this year's ballot for the only open Washington Township supervisor's seat. More .