Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Early James Comey draft called Clinton 'grossly negligent,' Chuck Grassley says

Bloomberg News | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:30 a.m.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with the Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with the Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray.

Updated 39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Monday an early draft of then-FBI Director James Comey's public statement on the Hillary Clinton email case called her "grossly negligent" — a legally significant phrase that was excised from the final version.

The Iowa Republican wants to know who edited the draft and why, and has asked current FBI Director Christopher Wray to provide all documents to that effect, including metadata for the file to see if it shows who made the edits.

A federal statute provides criminal penalties for "gross negligence," but Comey in his public statement on July 5 instead called Clinton "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information when she was secretary of state. He said no prosecutor would bring a criminal case against her.

"Although Director Comey's original version of his statement acknowledged that Secretary Clinton had violated the statute prohibiting gross negligence in the handling of classified information, he nonetheless exonerated her in that early, May 2nd draft statement anyway, arguing that this part of the statute should not be enforced," Grassley said in a letter to Wray.

Grassley has been probing the email case as part of his look at the firing of Comey by President Trump. The ranking Democrat on the committee, Dianne Feinstein of California, has said she isn't interested in reviewing the email case and the panel should keep its focus on possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia in last year's presidential campaign and any obstruction of justice in the firing of Comey.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.