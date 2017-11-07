Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Afforable Care Act signups spike at open enrollment's first days

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:48 a.m.
The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Washington.
The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Washington.

Updated 4 hours ago

Under the first few days of open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, the numbers of participants has surged compared to the past, according to federal officials who asked for anonymity because the administration has yet to release official numbers.

More than 200,000 Americans chose a plan on Nov. 1, the day open enrollment began, according to one administration official. That's more than double the number of consumers who signed up on the first day of enrollment last year. More than 1 million people visited HeathCare.gov, the official federal website, this official said, which amounts to a roughly 33 percent increase in traffic compared to 2016.

These figures only capture a portion of the nation's overall ACA enrollment, because they encompass states that either use the federal health care marketplace or rely on its website for their consumers to sign up for coverage. More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia run their own programs and do not use HealthCare.gov.

The Hill first reported the uptick in enrollment on Monday night.

An official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services who was not authorized to speak on the record said in an email that the agency was not releasing numbers at this time. "We plan to release enrollment snapshot data regularly throughout open enrollment as we have done in the past," the official said.

Many advocates of the law known as Obamacare were concerned that consumers wouldn't sign up for coverage because Congress had tried to repeal it multiple times this year and President Trump had repeatedly described it as either "failing" or "dead."

But on opening day many state exchange officials said that enrollment had exceeded their projections.

Connect for Health Colorado spokesman Luke Clarke said state officials had anticipated 2,700 residents would log onto their exchange, but more than 4,000 did. "Enrollment year five could be a record year," Clarke said. "It's way ahead of where we were last year, and a big surprise."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.