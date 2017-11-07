Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
2017 Election Results
Political Headlines

2 longtime House Republicans announce their retirements

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Rep. Frank LoBiondo speaks in Trenton, N.J.
Rep. Frank LoBiondo speaks in Trenton, N.J.
Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, walks to a GOP meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, walks to a GOP meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Two longtime GOP lawmakers announced their retirements Tuesday from the House of Representatives, adding to the growing list of Republicans electing to leave Capitol Hill under the Trump administration rather than face voters in next year's midterm elections.

Twelve-term Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey declared in a statement that "our nation is now consumed by increasing political polarization" and "there is no longer middle ground." The 71-year-old became the latest moderate Republican to leave Congress and open up a seat that will be ripe for Democrats to pick up as they fight to retake control of the House next year.

Then, several hours later, seven-term Rep. Ted Poe of Texas, a conservative, announced that he too plans to retire rather than seek re-election to another term next year. Poe, 69, whose district covers parts of Houston and northern suburbs, said in a statement that "Thanks to the lord, I'm in good health, but it's time for the next step." He added that he was looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids.

Poe's district is solidly Republican and would be a struggle for Democrats to win.

With the announcements from LoBiondo and Poe, the list of Republicans who've announced plans to retire rather than seek re-election is now near two dozen, compared to fewer than half-a-dozen Democrats. Although only a handful of the GOP seats opening up are highly competitive for the Democrats, the many retirements nonetheless are adding up to an increasingly rosy scenario for Democrats, who must pick up two dozen seats to win back the House.

LoBiondo said the time is right for him to leave anyway because of term limits on his service on the Intelligence Committee and as chairman of the Transportation Committee's subcommittee on aviation. But he also delivered an indictment of the current political climate.

"As some of my closest colleagues have also come to realize, those of us who came to Congress to change Washington for the better through good governance are now the outliers," LoBiondo wrote. "In legislating, we previously fought against allowing the perfect to become the enemy of the good. Today a vocal and obstinate minority within both parties has hijacked good legislation in pursuit of no legislation."

LoBiondo joins several other House GOP moderates, including Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, who have decided not to seek re-election in the midterms next year. Also Tuesday, Arizona Republicans confirmed that another establishment-friendly House Republican, Rep. Martha McSally, plans to run for Senate for the seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

Taken together, the departures of GOP moderates could result in an even more polarized House than exists today. In years past large blocs of moderate Blue Dog Democrats and centrist Republicans could sway outcomes on legislation, but the ranks of the Blue Dogs have already been decimated while the GOP moderates are dwindling fast.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.