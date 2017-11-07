Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
2017 Election Results
Political Headlines

Democrat Ralph Northam defeats Ed Gillespie in race for Va. governor

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, and his wife, Pam, approach the vote tally machine as the vote in Norfolk, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, and his wife, Pam, approach the vote tally machine as the vote in Norfolk, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Democrat Ralph Northam was projected to win Virginia's race for governor Tuesday over Republican Ed Gillespie, as Democrats appeared headed for a big night across the board in races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and several key seats in the House of Delegates, based on exit polls and early returns.

Virginia's election has been closely watched nationwide as a test of President Trump's status and impact on the tenor of politics in every state.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state's lieutenant governor, repeatedly tried to tie Gillespie to the president. His victory was in large part due to a surge in anti-Trump energy since the president took office. Democrats said they had record levels of enthusiasm heading into the race.

From South Korea, Trump wasted no time lashing out at Gillespie. “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for” the president tweeted before the final tally was in.

Northam's victory is another sign of the state's shift toward a more liberal electorate. Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009 and now have won four out of the last five gubernatorial contests. Northam banked heavily during the campaign on his near-perfect political resume and tried to cast himself as the low-key doctor with a strong southern drawl as the antidote to Trump.

The race had been close in pre-election polling, and Northam had been criticized by some in his own party for waging a low-key campaign in a time of high passion and sharp rhetoric. But Virginians turned out in large numbers on a day of patchy rain around the state as Northam and the Democrats relied on an increasingly efficient system for getting voters to the polls, especially in the more populous parts of the state.

Though overall returns were incomplete, Northam's strength showed in a few bellwether counties.

With 95 of 96 precincts reporting in the DC suburb of Loudoun County, Northam had a nearly 20-point advantage. In 2013, Democrat Terry McAuliffe won Loudoun by only about 4 points on his way to a narrow win for governor.

Similarly, the key Richmond suburb of Chesterfield County, which had long been a Republican stronghold, was showing a 1-point edge for Gillespie with 75 of 76 precincts reporting. In 2013, Republican Ken Cuccinelli took the county by nearly 8 points in his losing bid against McAuliffe.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.