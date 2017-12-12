Former Pa. Gov. Ed Rendell endorses Democrat Connie Pillich for Ohio governor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Pillich is getting the backing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, and the two plan on hitting the campaign trail.

Pillich's campaign tells The Associated Press it will announce the Democratic stalwart's backing Tuesday.

Rendell could be an important asset to Pillich as she seeks to distinguish herself from the crowded Democratic field. Six Democrats are vying for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray joined the race last week.

Rendell has been mayor of Philadelphia and chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

He says in a statement that Pillich's background as a former Air Force captain, public defender and state representative make will her “a darn good governor” and he will “stump like hell to get her elected.”