Allegheny County Republican gets elected to serve for just one council meeting

Dimitrios Pantzoulas, possibly Allegheny County Council's shortest-serving member ever, made the most of his single council meeting this week.

The Robinson Republican and small business owner introduced proclamations recognizing a local chef, a Carnegie theater, a tour guide company and an attorney during his first and last council meeting Tuesday.

So how does one become a one-meeting council member?

A string of unusual circumstances.

It started when Democrat Michael Finnerty resigned from his District 4 seat early in December 2016 to take a job in the office of state Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, D-McKees Rocks.

As a result, council Democrats ( behind closed doors ) interviewed two candidates and appointed Pat Catena, D-Carnegie, to take Finnerty's place on council. Catena started in January.

The appointment would be effective only until the Nov. 7 election, where on the ballot, District 7 voters had two options, Catena and Pantzoulas.

Catena won that race easily, with 65 percent of the vote.

But no candidates filed to run for the race to serve the remainder of Finnerty's term. Voters elected Pantzoulas as a write-in candidate.

The result?

Pantzoulas replaced Catena for only one meeting, though without a plaque for his long name (he said he told them to save the money).

Pantzoulas, 43, owns two restaurants; is president of Decor Construction Group; Scoops & More in Oakdale; Pantzoulas Development Group; and The Center MedSpa and Salon in Greensburg, he said.

He submitted the four proclamations in an effort to give small businesses more county recognition.

“The people I recognized are all business professionals in the city and county and they do pay a lot of tax dollars and bring a lot of people to our county,” Pantzoulas said.

Pantzoulas sponsored council proclamations for: Chef Richard DeShantz, of Tako, Meat and Potatoes, Butcher and the Rye and others; Stage 62, a nonprofit Carnegie theater company that raises money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank; Just Ducky Tours and Molly's Trolley, which offer Downtown tours; and David Shrager, a Pittsburgh attorney who has done a lot of philanthropic work, Pantzoulas said.

Pantzoulas' term on council might have been short-lived, but this likely won't be the last time voters see Pantzoulas on the ballot for a local election.

He has never held elected office, but has always been interested in the possibility, he said.

Now, having served his brief stint on the council, his interest is piqued.

In addition to the one council meeting, he also attended four council committee meetings as an observer, he said.

He could make an announcement on the next local election he plans to seek next year, he said.

Meanwhile, Councilman Ed Kress, who lost reelection to his District 3 seat, also made the most out of his last meeting Tuesday.

Kress sponsored nine proclamations. They ranged from Jimmy Cvetic, a former police detective, poet and boxing instructor; to leaders of The Opiate Reform Initiative; to a slew of local elected officials.

O'Hara Democrat Anita Prizio will replace Kress on council in January , bringing the number of seats held by Democrats on the 15-member council to 11.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.