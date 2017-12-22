Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alabama Senate write-ins: God, Bugs Bunny, Chuck Norris

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris wrote about Dianna DeCioli in his 2004 memoir titled “Against All Odds,” acknowledging that the daughter was the result of a fling he had while married in late 1962. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — God, Bugs Bunny and Chuck Norris were among the write-in votes that played a role in electing a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in Alabama for the first time in a quarter-century.

More than 22,000 write-in ballots were cast on Dec. 12, according to the Alabama Secretary of State's office — a greater number than the 20,715-vote margin by which Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore.

Incumbent Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the Republican primary, led the write-in race with more than 5,800 votes, Al.com reported . He was followed by former White House aide Lee Busby; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who also ran in the GOP Senate primary; Libertarian write-in candidate Ron Bishop; Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate when President Donald Trump appointed him; and Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

The newspaper reported that “Any other Republican” also appeared among the write-ins, along with “Anybody,” “A better choice,” and “Any other.” Jesus Christ had votes in double digits.

Some write-in votes went to dead men, including two Confederate generals and a segregationist Georgia governor: Robert E. Lee, “Ghost of Stonewall Jackson” and George Wallace.

The newspaper said write-ins were counted from about 30 of 67 counties.

Other cartoon characters getting write-in votes included Mickey Mouse, Snow White, SpongeBob Square Pants, and Snoopy. A Madison County voter went for a muppet: Kermit the Frog.

Phil Robertson, patriarch of the reality TV show “Duck Dynasty,” got write-in votes in at least 10 counties, with multiple votes in some.

‘Bama's elephant mascot, Big Al, and even LSU football coach Ed Orgeron also found write-in backing.

So did billboard-advertising personal injury attorney Alexander Shunnarah, local ABC weatherman James Spann, singers Jimmy Buffett and Travis Tritt, and actor and former California mayor Clint Eastwood.

And Santa Claus.

