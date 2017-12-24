New ad thanks Trump for 'letting us say Merry Christmas again'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new political commercial thanks President Donald Trump for "letting us say Merry Christmas again."

The new commercial which rolled out in time for Christmas features people thanking Trump for several policies, including "cutting on taxes," "fixing our economy," "keeping my family safe," "putting America first," and "reminding us to stand for our National Anthem."

The ad finishes with a young girl thanking Trump "letting us say Merry Christmas again."

The ad from America First Policies, a nonprofit group formed by Trump campaign aides, is part of a $1 million advertising campaign.

Our $1 million TV ad blitz begins Christmas day. Last night, we gave @FoxNews a first look at 'Thank You, President Trump!' pic.twitter.com/Hnp1eCft78 — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) December 21, 2017

Trump has promoted his "Merry Christmas" message throughout his campaign and first year in office.

"Well, guess what? We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again," Trump announced in October at a Values Voter Summit of conservatives, the Associated Press reported .

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly for years crusaded against the "War on Christmas," commenting that people and businesses were saying "happy holidays" in an attempt to undermine the religious holiday.

But a majority of Americans believe the battle between saying, "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays" is an bogus issue that is "made up for political purposes", according to a new Quinnipiac Poll .