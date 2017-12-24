Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

New ad thanks Trump for 'letting us say Merry Christmas again'

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A new political commercial thanks President Donald Trump for "letting us say Merry Christmas again."

The new commercial which rolled out in time for Christmas features people thanking Trump for several policies, including "cutting on taxes," "fixing our economy," "keeping my family safe," "putting America first," and "reminding us to stand for our National Anthem."

The ad finishes with a young girl thanking Trump "letting us say Merry Christmas again."

The ad from America First Policies, a nonprofit group formed by Trump campaign aides, is part of a $1 million advertising campaign.

Trump has promoted his "Merry Christmas" message throughout his campaign and first year in office.

"Well, guess what? We're saying 'Merry Christmas' again," Trump announced in October at a Values Voter Summit of conservatives, the Associated Press reported .

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly for years crusaded against the "War on Christmas," commenting that people and businesses were saying "happy holidays" in an attempt to undermine the religious holiday.

But a majority of Americans believe the battle between saying, "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays" is an bogus issue that is "made up for political purposes", according to a new Quinnipiac Poll .

A new commerical from America First Policies thanks President Trump for a number of policies from his first year.
President Trump turns to talk to the gathered media during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.
