U.S. House transportation chairman Bill Shuster will not seek re-election

U.S. House Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Bedford County, announced Tuesday that he will not seek a 10th term in Congress.

Shuster, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in a statement that he wants to focus the rest of his term on passing an infrastructure bill rather than campaigning for re-election in the fall. His term runs through Jan. 3, 2019.

Shuster, 57, has served on the transportation committee since he won a special election in 2001 to replace his father, U.S. Rep. Bud Shuster, who also had been chairman of the committee.

“It has been one of my life's greatest honors to serve and represent the citizens of the 9th District for 17 years,” Shuster said in a statement. “It has also been a tremendous privilege to have been selected by my congressional colleagues to be chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the last five years.”

Shuster faced scandal in 2015 when he acknowledged having a “private and personal relationship” with an airline industry lobbyist while leading the committee, which oversees aviation legislation. Shuster said the lobbyist didn't lobby him or his staff.

His father resigned from the House in 2001 months before the House ethics committee rebuked him for “serious official misconduct” because of his relationship with a former staffer-turned-lobbyist.

Shuster's 9th Congression­al District includes Fayette and Indiana counties and parts of Westmoreland, Wash­ington and Greene.

