Political Headlines

John DeFazio re-elected as Allegheny County Council president in party-line vote

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Allegheny County Council President John DeFazio at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Sept. 23, 2014.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Updated 5 hours ago

John DeFazio was re-elected Allegheny County Council president Tuesday.

DeFazio, D-Shaler, was elected in an 11-4 vote over Councilman Sam DeMarco, R-North Fayette.

The vote was along party lines.

“I want to thank everybody for their vote, the ones that voted for me and the ones that didn't; we're still going to try to do the job the best that we can and work together,” said DeFazio, 77.

The council president names the vice president and the chairs of the council's committees.

Nicholas Futules, 65, D-Oakmont, has been serving as vice president, but it is unclear whether DeFazio will reappoint him to the post. It was not discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

DeFazio and Swissvale Democrat Charles Martoni, 81, have been serving on the council since it was created in 2000.

Six new members, including two new members, were sworn in Tuesday .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

