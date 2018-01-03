4 Republicans running for Pennsylvania governor to participate in TV forum Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Republicans pursuing the party's nomination in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial primary are scheduled to participate in a televised forum Thursday in Hollidaysburg, according to the Blair County Republican Committee.

The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. and may be viewed on cable channel PCN. The channel will also offer free online streaming of the forum, according to its website, pcntv.com.

Participating are Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh-based attorney with the law firm Jones Day; retired Pittsburgh health care consultant Paul Mango; state House speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall; and state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York.

The forum will include a 90-minute question-and-answer period, according to the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat.

According to the publication, the forum is being held two days in advance of a Republican Party straw poll to give party members in the central part of the state a chance to learn more about the candidates.

The candidates will face off in the May primary. The winner will face presumptive Democratic nominee Gov. Tom Wolf in the general election.

The forum will be held at the American Legion Social Hall.