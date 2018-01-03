Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as New Jersey town's mayor

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Nintey-three-year-old WWII Veteran Vito Perillo (center) is sworn in as mayor of Tinton Falls, N.J., by Sen. Vin Gopal, left, during ceremony at Borough Hall, Tinton Falls,NJ. Anna Mae Perillo was at the side of Perillo during ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
TINTON FALLS, N.J. — A 93-year-old World War II veteran who wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door is the new leader of a New Jersey shore town.

Vito Perillo was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls. The Republican won the seat in November when he upset an incumbent who was seeking a second term in the nonpartisan municipal race.

The Navy veteran has said he didn't think he had a chance of winning, but decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements.

Gerald Turning, who Perillo defeated in the election, was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.

