Political Headlines

Republican super PAC opens Pennsylvania offices ahead of special election

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, are competing in a special election to serve the remainder of former Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy's term next year.
Updated 2 hours ago

A super PAC backed by U.S. House Republican leadership is opening two offices in Southwestern Pennsylvania with a goal of reaching 250,000 voters ahead of a March 13 special election.

The Congressional Leadership Fund aims to recruit 50 full-time door knockers, according to a Friday announcement on its webpage.

State Rep. Rick Saccone, 59, R-Elizabeth, faces Democratic candidate Conor Lamb, 33, a political newcomer, in the March election for the 18th Congressional District.

The election is being held to replace former Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October after reports that the pro-life congressman sought an abortion from a mistress during a pregnancy scare.

The PAC is sending its national data director to oversee a “hyper-targeted” door-knocking operation, according to the announcement. The district has heavily favored Republicans in recent elections.

In the announcement, CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss cast Lamb as “Nancy Pelosi's handpicked candidate” while calling Saccone a “proven conservative.”

The offices will be located in the “eastern and western halves of the district,” according to the release.

The CLF spent over $7 million in Georgia ahead of a special congressional election there last year and $2.7 million ahead of a special election in Montana. Republicans won both the races.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Ending Spending Inc., another Republican super PAC, announced a $1 million dollar ad buy in the district, airing a 30-second biographical ad boosting Saccone.

The Post reported Lamb plans to focus on “voter-to-voter campaigning” rather than bringing national organizations into the race.

The 18th District represents about 707,000 people in parts of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

