Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump says there won't be a DACA deal if a border wall isn't funded

Bloomberg News | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
FILE - This Feb. 1, 2017 file photo shows the border structure separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, reflected in the Pacific Ocean as people walk along the beach in Tijuana. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
FILE - This Feb. 1, 2017 file photo shows the border structure separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, reflected in the Pacific Ocean as people walk along the beach in Tijuana. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Updated 23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he wants Congress enact a measure to provide legal status to young, undocumented immigrants -- provided his other immigration proposals, including funding for the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, are adopted.

“We want the wall,” Trump said at a news conference Saturday at Camp David in Maryland. “The wall is going to happen, or we're not going to have DACA,” he said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which Democrats are fighting to restore.

In addition to funding the wall, Trump detailed other immigration policies he wants to be part of any package including DACA, which was authorized by President Barack Obama in 2012 in an administrative action overturned in September. Trump reiterated his push to eliminate family reunification or “chain migration” provisions in current law that give preferences to family members of legal immigrants, and the immigrant visa lottery system.

“We all want DACA to happen, but we also want great security for our country,” Trump said. He added that “in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.