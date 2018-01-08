Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Democratic activist pledges $30 million to mobilize voters

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Hedge fund billionaire, Democratic mega-donor and environmentalist Tom Steyer holds a news conference regarding his political future and plans January 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. A leader in the effort to impeach President Donald Trump, Steyer announced that he will target prominent incumbent Republicans, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), in $30 million midterms push. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to get young voters to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections.

Steyer is a former hedge fund manager who has invested some of his wealth into an array of political causes, most notably fighting climate change.

Forbes estimates his wealth at $1.6 billion.

Steyer has recently turned his focus to advocating for President Donald Trump's impeachment. He says that effort will continue.

He says it's critical for Democrats to “run the table” in the 2018 elections.

He says Republicans are unwilling to cross the president.

Steyer considered running for office, but says that's not where he can make the biggest difference.

