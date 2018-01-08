Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ex-Cleveland mayor files paperwork to run for Ohio governor

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.
Gage Skidmore
Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.

The Democrat's filing Monday with the Ohio Secretary of State's office designated a treasurer for the Kucinich for Ohio campaign.

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran for president in 2004 and 2008.

He would join a crowded Democratic field with at least a half dozen other candidates, including former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

The Republican field includes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. GOP Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

There's been speculation that the Republican field could change in the aftermath of GOP Treasurer Josh Mandel's decision Friday to end his U.S. Senate bid because of his wife's health.

