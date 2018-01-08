Robert Mueller team is interested in interviewing Trump

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Trump's legal team that his office is likely to seek an interview with the president, triggering a discussion among his attorneys about how to avoid a sit-down encounter or set limits on such a session, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Mueller raised the issue of interviewing Trump during a late December meeting with the president's lawyers John Dowd and Jay Sekulow. Mueller deputy James Quarles, who oversees the White House portion of the special counsel investigation, also attended.

The special counsel's team could interview Trump soon on some limited portion of questions - possibly within the next several weeks, according to a person close to the president, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations.

"This is moving faster than anyone really realizes," the person said. Trump is comfortable participating in an interview and believes it would put to rest questions about whether his campaign coordinated with Russia in the 2016 election, the person added.

However, the president's attorneys are reluctant to let him sit for open-ended, face-to-face questioning without clear parameters, according to two people familiar with the discussions. Since the December meeting, they have discussed whether the president could provide written answers to some of the questions from Mueller's investigators, as President Ronald Reagan did during the Iran-contra investigation. They have also discussed the obligation of Mueller's team to demonstrate that it could not obtain the information ite seeks without interviewing the president.

The legal team's internal discussions about how to respond to a request for an interview were first reported Monday morning by NBC News.

Dowd and Sekulow declined to comment.

In a statement, Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer overseeing the administration's response to the Mueller investigation, said that "the White House does not comment on communications with the OSC out of respect for the OSC and its process," referring to the special counsel's office.

"The White House is continuing its full cooperation with the OSC in order to facilitate the earliest possible resolution," Cobb added.

Cobb had repeatedly said all interviews of White House personnel by Mueller's office were on schedule to be completed by the end of December or early this year. On Monday, he said he remains confident that any portion of the investigation related to the president or the White House will wrap up shortly.

Mueller and Trump's legal team plan to meet again soon to discuss both the possible terms and substance of the interview, as well as Mueller's timeline for the investigation, according to one person familiar with the plan.

Trump's lawyers hope to obtain from the special counsel's team a clear idea of the categories of questions that would be posed to the president.

For months, Trump's legal team has been researching the conditions under which the president would be required to submit to an interview with the special counsel, who is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

"No lawyer just volunteers their client without thinking this through," said one of the people familiar with the talks.

It has long been expected that Mueller would seek to interview Trump, in part because the special counsel is scrutinizing whether actions he took in office were attempts to blunt the Russia investigation, according to people familiar with questions posed to witnesses.

"The leaking of classified information is a very serious matter," White House press secretary Scott McClellan said at the time, adding that Bush was "pleased to do his part" to aid the investigation.

Reagan testified in the Iran-contra investigation while in office and twice more after he left office. He also answered in writing some written questions presented to him by the grand jury and the independent counsel in the probe.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford was interviewed as part of a grand jury investigation into an assassination attempt. In a taped session in the Old Executive Office Building, Ford shared his recollections of events when Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a Charles Manson follower, tried to shoot Ford at close range in Sacramento in September 1975. The tape was used at her trial that year.