Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Contrary to his claims, Kris Kobach not part of new voter fraud investigation, DHS says

McClatchy Washington Bureau | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in a March 2016 file image, headed a voting fraud commission along with Vice President Mike Pence. The commission was shut down by President Trump on Wed., Jan. 3, 2018.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, in a March 2016 file image, headed a voting fraud commission along with Vice President Mike Pence. The commission was shut down by President Trump on Wed., Jan. 3, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said Monday that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach would not be advising the agency as it investigates voter fraud despite his claims that he would be involved.

President Trump officially disbanded his voter fraud commission last week in the face of a flood of lawsuits and resistance from states to a massive data request sent out by Kobach, the commission's vice chair, in June.

The administration said the Department of Homeland Security would study the issue instead of the commission.

Kobach, a candidate for governor, told The Kansas City Star last week that he would “be working closely with DHS and the White House as the investigation moves forward.” He said that the agency would be looking for noncitizens on the voter rolls, an issue that Kobach has heavily promoted during his seven years as Kansas secretary of state.

However, a spokesman for DHS contradicted Kobach's characterization of his role in that agency's work.

“Mr. Kobach is not advising DHS in a formal or informal manner,” said Tyler Q. Houlton, a spokesman for DHS. “Of course, if an issue were to arise, we would work with him in his official capacity as the Kansas secretary of state as we do with any secretary of state and other state and local officials.”

Kobach maintained in a phone call Monday evening that he had been given assurances by the White House that he would remain involved in the process.

“I can tell you this, I was informed by the White House when the president made his final decision that they wanted me to be working closely with the president and this team. And that team is both the White House and DHS,” Kobach said.

He blamed the confusion with DHS on the fact that he would no longer be serving in a formal role.

“What hasn't been fleshed out is that capacity,” he said. “I will not take on a formal adviser role.”

Former state Rep. Mark Hutton, a Wichita Republican competing for the GOP nomination for governor, criticized Kobach for exaggerating his role with the Trump administration.

“In typical Kobach fashion, his latest political stunt fell apart and he has been caught inflating his role in the name of self-promotion,” Hutton said in an email Monday. “Kansas needs a governor focused on solving our real problems at home, not on falsely promoting themselves in Washington, D.C., on the Kansas taxpayer dime.”

Kobach's selection as vice chair for the now-disbanded commission rankled voting rights advocates based on his history of advocating for tougher restrictions on voting.

Documents unsealed last year as part of a federal lawsuit revealed that Kobach advised Trump shortly after his election on proposed changes to the National Voter Registration Act.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has cited Kobach as the source behind the president's unsupported claim that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote in 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.