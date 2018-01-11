Sheriff Joe Arpaio doubles down on 'birther' claims against Obama

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio, just one day after announcing his bid for Senate, doubled down on claims that former President Barack Obama's birth certificate is “phony.”

In a Wednesday night interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, Arpaio said there was “no doubt” Obama's birth certificate is fake.

“We have the evidence,” he said. “I'm not going to go into all the details. It's a phony document.”

Arpaio was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August after he was convicted of criminal contempt for intentionally defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that racially profiled Latinos.

On Tuesday, Arpaio announced his candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a vocal Trump critic who will not be seeking re-election.

Cuomo, who asked whether America's self-styled “toughest sheriff” had any regrets, honed in on Arpaio's role in delegitimizing Obama by claiming he was not born in the United States.

Arpaio said, “I started this because of a fake government document. I didn't care where the president came from . We had the evidence, nobody will talk about or a look at it. Anytime you want to come down, we'll be glad to show you the evidence.”

In another earlier interview Wednesday with WABC radio hosts Rita Cosby and Curtis Sliwa, Arpaio went so far as to say, “I want to get it to Congress so they can pass some type of law, regulation, that when somebody runs for president, you oughta check their background, so this won't happen again.”

Arpaio, who says he is running for Senate to support President Trump, will be facing off against Kelli Ward, another pro-Trump candidate, in the GOP primary.