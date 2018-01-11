Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Sheriff Joe Arpaio doubles down on 'birther' claims against Obama

New York Daily News | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Joe Arpaio, just one day after announcing his bid for Senate, doubled down on claims that former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate is “phony.”
Joe Arpaio, just one day after announcing his bid for Senate, doubled down on claims that former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate is “phony.”

Updated 7 hours ago

Sheriff Joe Arpaio, just one day after announcing his bid for Senate, doubled down on claims that former President Barack Obama's birth certificate is “phony.”

In a Wednesday night interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, Arpaio said there was “no doubt” Obama's birth certificate is fake.

“We have the evidence,” he said. “I'm not going to go into all the details. It's a phony document.”

Arpaio was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August after he was convicted of criminal contempt for intentionally defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that racially profiled Latinos.

On Tuesday, Arpaio announced his candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a vocal Trump critic who will not be seeking re-election.

Cuomo, who asked whether America's self-styled “toughest sheriff” had any regrets, honed in on Arpaio's role in delegitimizing Obama by claiming he was not born in the United States.

Arpaio said, “I started this because of a fake government document. I didn't care where the president came from . We had the evidence, nobody will talk about or a look at it. Anytime you want to come down, we'll be glad to show you the evidence.”

In another earlier interview Wednesday with WABC radio hosts Rita Cosby and Curtis Sliwa, Arpaio went so far as to say, “I want to get it to Congress so they can pass some type of law, regulation, that when somebody runs for president, you oughta check their background, so this won't happen again.”

Arpaio, who says he is running for Senate to support President Trump, will be facing off against Kelli Ward, another pro-Trump candidate, in the GOP primary.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.