Reactions to Trump's vulgar depictions of Africa and Haiti

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

**Language Alert**

As reports swirl that President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday questioned why the U.S. should allow more immigrants from "shithole countries" as Senators discussed an overhaul of rules affecting migrants from Africa and Haiti, social media has understandably gone wild.

According to the Washington Post , several people briefed on the conversation have stated that the president used the profane language and the White House has not denied the claims.

Here's what some have had to say:

According to a White House official, Trump suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday. The president also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.

California's junior Senator Kamala Harris reminded the world that immigrants from the areas Trump attacked not only helped economically, they literally built this nation.

To our brothers, sisters, and friends in immigrant communities at home and across the world, know that we stand with you. Immigrants don't just belong in America, immigrants have helped build America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 12, 2018

Or, as former first lady Michelle Obama said during her waning days in the White House , "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves."

The viceral vulgarity of Trump's comment obviously took some aback:

And today Donald Trump called immigrants from countries that are war torn, poverty stricken and devastated by environmental disaster to be be nothing more than undesirable people from shithole countries. #peaceandlove — Kelly Hammer (@K_Hammer1212) January 12, 2018

And some shot back.

. @realDonaldTrump , your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who's welcome in America and who's not. America's greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

Many view the outburst as racist.

' i am the least racist person you have ever met .'-Donald Trump .Yet, he states how he has a preference for immigrants to come from Norway, versus the other 'shithole' countries (predominantly Africa) .Good job America, good job. — J.Jayy™-Destiny (@JayyMeeSheeUhh) January 12, 2018

Do you condone or condemn Donald Trump's racist disgusting characterization of Africa & Haiti? Republicans can no longer be on the fence regarding Trump and his xenophobia/racism. Side note: Africans have some of the highest educational attainment of immigrants in the US. — GoooodGuy (@GoodGuyTroll) January 12, 2018

His Grandparents were immigrants, 2/3 of his wives are immigrants (all from poor countries), but it's OK B/C they're white skin immigrants! Donald J Trump is a RACIST! #shitholepresident pic.twitter.com/t2IerYRHSa — Myriam (@maximusmom22) January 12, 2018

Donald Trump says he prefers immigrants from Norway and not 's---hole countries' like #Haiti and African nations. 'Stable genius' is a ranting racist! — Trump vs Trump (@Trump_Hates_You) January 12, 2018

Yikes. This comment comes from estranged conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

He's trying to win me back. https://t.co/JEmlyqd7ZY — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2018

Not all conservatives sided with the president's remarks.

Here is my statement on the President's comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

"The President's comments are unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation's values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation."

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, whose family came from Haiti.