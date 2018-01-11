Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Reactions to Trump's vulgar depictions of Africa and Haiti

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
**Language Alert**

As reports swirl that President Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday questioned why the U.S. should allow more immigrants from "shithole countries" as Senators discussed an overhaul of rules affecting migrants from Africa and Haiti, social media has understandably gone wild.

According to the Washington Post , several people briefed on the conversation have stated that the president used the profane language and the White House has not denied the claims.

Here's what some have had to say:

According to a White House official, Trump suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday. The president also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.

California's junior Senator Kamala Harris reminded the world that immigrants from the areas Trump attacked not only helped economically, they literally built this nation.

Or, as former first lady Michelle Obama said during her waning days in the White House , "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves."

The viceral vulgarity of Trump's comment obviously took some aback:

And some shot back.

Many view the outburst as racist.

Yikes. This comment comes from estranged conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Not all conservatives sided with the president's remarks.

"The President's comments are unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation's values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation."

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, whose family came from Haiti.

