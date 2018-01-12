Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump expected to campaign in 18th District for Saccone

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 1:03 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

President Trump is expected to come to Western Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Republican Rick Saccone, who is running in a special election to replace former congressman Tim Murphy in the 18th Congressional District, according to Politico, an online political newsletter.

Saccone, who represents the 39th District in the state House, will face Democrat Connor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, in the March 13 special election. The winner of that election will be able to serve the remainder of Murphy's term, which ends Dec. 31. The May primary will determine the nominees for the each party in the November election.

Carrie Budoff Brown, editor of Politico, tweeted that Trump would be in Western Pennsylvania on Thursday. Details of where he will be were not available, but Politico's story said Trump would visit a manufacturing plant in the Pittsburgh region.

The White House website did not have any information about a visit to the Pittsburgh region next week, but news of his visit spread through social media.

Saccone did tweet a link to Politico's story on his Twitter account.

Trump's visit to boost Saccone's campaign in a district that Murphy has won easily in recent elections and Trump won overwhelmingly over Democrat Hillary Clinton, indicates how important the special election has become. Vice President Mike Pence previously planned a campaign swing through the district to boost Saccone's chances of victory.

The Washington Times last week ran a story saying that the Republicans did not want to nationalize the local congressional race. It quoted two veteran Pennsylvania political analysts, G. Terry Madonna and Michael L. Young.

“In this mix, Republican Saccone's perceived ultra conservatism, coupled with Lambs' perceived moderation, and Trump's unquestioned unpopularity, could nationalize the race — nationalizing it may bring a Democratic victory,” Madonna and Young said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.