Political Headlines

Republican gubernatorial candidates to debate Saturday in Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
This year's Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor include, from left, Scott Wagner, Mike Turzai, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth.
Updated 6 hours ago

The four Republican candidates for governor will meet for a televised debate Saturday night at Carnegie Mellon University.

The candidates are Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh-based attorney with the law firm Jones Day; retired Pittsburgh health care consultant Paul Mango; state House speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall; and state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York.

Registered Republican voters will select one of the candidates in a primary election May 15 to face off against presumptive Democratic incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf in the November general election.

WPXI will broadcast the debate and livestream it on its website, and CMU's Heinz College will broadcast it using Facebook Live. It is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anchor David Johnson will moderate. The debate will be held at the 255-seat Kresge Theatre in CMU's College of Fine Arts Building at 5000 Forbes Ave. It is open to the public.

The candidates largely stuck to party lines on mainstay Republican issues in a debate Jan. 4 in Hollidaysburg . Since then, Wagner won a majority of votes in Republican Party straw polls in the Central, Northeast and East Central parts of the state. Other candidates downplayed the importance of the early internal polls, which often are used to help the party coalesce around a nominee early in the election process.

