Trump to visit North Fayette on Thursday
Updated 17 minutes ago
President Donald Trump will travel Thursday to H&K Equipment in North Fayette, the White House announced Tuesday afternoon.
The visit to the equipment company, ostensibly an opportunity to discuss the impact of tax reform, comes as Republican candidate Rick Saccone gears up for the March 13 special election in the 18th congressional district.
Saccone, a five-term state lawmaker from Elizabeth who has snared major financial backing from the GOP, is facing off against Democrat Conor Lamb in the race to replace Tim Murphy, a Republican congressman who resigned from office after allegations surfaced that he urged a woman he was having an affair with to have an abortion.
A spokesman for the Saccone campaign declined to comment on Trump's visit, saying it is not a campaign event.
