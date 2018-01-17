Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Pat Toomey throws support behind Lou Barletta in U.S. Senate race

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Lou Barletta
Lou Barletta

Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week became the latest Republican in Washington to endorse Lou Barletta in a race for U.S. Senate, joining 11 congressmen from the party who announced support for their colleague last fall.

In a video recording, Toomey praised Barletta's commitment to protecting the nation's borders, ending sanctuary city policies, working to repeal Obamacare, supporting tax reform and fighting abortion and liberal policies.

“Lou has proven time and again he is a trusted conservative, and a relentless fighter for hard-working Pennsylvanians,” Toomey said in the video.

State Rep. Jim Christiana, R-Brighton, also seeking the GOP nomination in the Senate race, criticized Barletta for not being conservative enough. He said Barletta has voted with the conservative economic group Club for Growth 51 percent of the time.

“We get that Washington is getting in line to support their hand-picked candidate, but the good news is the Republican voters want a fresh face, a proven leader, someone that doesn't owe Washington anything, to go to the United States Senate,” Christiana said.

The candidate who wins the party's nomination in the May 15 primary will face presumptive Democratic nominee Bob Casey, the incumbent senator from Scranton.

Endorsements can play a big role in how much money candidates can raise for their campaigns. Toomey's Senate race against Democrat Katie McGinty in 2016 was the most expensive in U.S. history, with candidates and outside groups spending more than $188 million.

Toomey in the video said “liberal special interests will be spending millions” to try to support Casey, who recently announced he had $8.6 million in the bank. Barletta announced he started 2018 with more than $1 million cash on hand.

Barletta won a recent round of early internal party polling in the Central, Northeast and East Central parts of the state.

Top Republicans in Harrisburg have endorsed Christiana, while about two dozen elected Republicans from around the state supported Barletta.

President Trump called Barletta, an early Trump supporter, a “great guy” and an “incredible congressman” during an October visit to Pennsylvania but hasn't formally endorsed him.

Christiana criticized Toomey on Wednesday for withholding his support for Trump until the 11th hour of the 2016 presidential campaign.

“To me, this looks like a big wet kiss to make up with Trump supporters that were disappointed with Senator Toomey,” Christiana said.

Barletta praised Toomey's voting record and campaign history in a statement.

“Senator Toomey has been a leading conservative voice in the U.S. Senate, and he has a strong record of winning tough campaigns in Pennsylvania,” Barletta said. “I am proud to have his support and friendship, and I look forward to working with him to continue fighting for Pennsylvania.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676 or wventeicher@tribweb.com.

